Introducing The Bensons!

It’s not every day you come across a brand you know you could spend every day wearing. So imagine my surprise when I fell head over my Cuban-heeled boots in love with a new brand.

May I introduce to you ladies and gentleman — Benson. It is everything I love about a brand. It’s simple, it doesn’t overdo it — the items are clean and crisp. The fabric? Softer than you can imagine. “Benson spans continents,” saysUfukOmerArkun, the creative force behind Benson, “it’s a carefree approach to life.”

As for the Benson customer? Confidence and free spirited are the key words for a Benson personality with a hint of refinery and sophisticated appeal. Benson is the best of both worlds. It’s got that structured slim fittedSavileRow feel with a mix of ease and comfort, which can be felt in their super comfy cashmere t-shirts. Not to mention it’s perfectlylayerable(Hi, my name is Corey, and I’m a layer addict). Benson is low maintenance chic and more than affordable with prices ranging from $45 – $210

Bonus, they are hysterical on twitter, so make sure to follow them here @MrMrsBenson!Feel free to check them out for yourself on theirwebsite and look at the slideshow for some really cool looks.