Stephen Sondheim‘s classic musical “Into the Woods” is a cult favorite among theater fans—and now, we’ve got a first peek at the star-studded trailer for the movie adaptation, featuring Chris Pine, Anna Kendrick, Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and more.

The musical is a modern twist on Brothers Grimm fairy tales, so expect to see Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and Jack and the Beanstalk, as well as—of course—one seriously mean witch. The movie version, set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, is helmed by Rob Marshall, who also directed the brilliant Academy Award-winning adaption of “Chicago,” so we’re hoping lightning strikes twice. Plus, we get to see Kendrick and Pine sing! C’mon, it’s gonna be great.

Here are a sneak peek at some of the first stills from the movie—including Streep as the witch and Chris Pine as Prince Charming—and you can watch the full “Into the Woods” trailer below!

Chris Pine plays Prince Charming in “Into the Woods.”

Meryl Streep plays The Witch in “Into the Woods.” Dig those nails!

Anna Kendrick plays Cinderella in “Into the Woods” (pre-makeover, obviously).

Emily Blunt and James Corden play a baker and his wife who want to start a family, but are cursed by an evil witch.

Watch the full trailer for “Into the Woods” here!