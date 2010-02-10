Interview Magazine Launches on iPad

Image: Interview.com and HuffingtonPost.com

The 40th anniversary issue of the magazine founded by Andy Warhol, Interview, is going digital. So far we have seen online magazines, web-based newspapers, apps for publications, and even magazine covers that spring to life when held up to a web cam, so it was only a matter of time before Interview followed suit.The magazine will be launching an app available on the iPad as soon as it hits shelves.

According to the Huffington Post, the app’s first magazine will feature Kristen Stewart on the cover of the December/January 2010 Issue. Penelope Cruz graces the February 2010 cover followed by Jay-Z in March.



Interview commented on the new venture saying, “As with his art, Warhol re-wrote the rulebook with Interview, creating an innovative, intelligent, sophisticated, cutting-edge magazine that was culturally impactful, pushed the boundaries of the medium, and reinvented what a magazine could be. So it’s entirely fitting that Interview is once again at the forefront of reinventing the magazine experience for Apple’s iPad, combining the benefits of the digital age with the familiar advantages of Guttenberg’s printing press to deliver a groundbreaking, knock-out reader experience. One could call Interview magazine on the iPad ‘an affordable Warhol screenprint.'”

Although the magazine has always been innovative, allowing celebrities to interview one another (hence the glossy’s name), the app is pretty generic. The demo is similar to most apps, offering zoom capability, audio, video, and behind-the-scenes images to its readers. Regardless, we can’t wait to check it out. We just don’t know which we’re more excited about, Interview magazine’s new app — or the iPad itself.

