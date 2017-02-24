The Interview Looks 6 Women Swear By—and How to Shop Them Right Now

Interviews can be nerve-racking for even the most seasoned professionals. There’s the awkwardness of trying to sell yourself to a stranger, the persistent dread that you may stumble on a question, and in many cases, the worry that if it doesn’t go well, you’ll either be stuck in the current job you’ve outgrown or continue to be unemployed. (Wow—just writing that gave us anxiety.)

We recommend doing all that you can prior to an interview to boost your confidence, including picking out an outfit that you’ll feel great in. Depending on your field, the unofficial interview dress code can fall anywhere from strictly business professional to fairly casual. Regardless, it’s important that you wear something both comfortable and reflective of your personal style. It’s difficult to be on your A game when you can’t breathe in your skirt, no?

If you’re in need of some professional dress advice or inspiration, take it from the six women ahead. Representing careers in law, education, and more, they’ve shared the outfits they swear by, right down to the shoes and accessories. Read up on their looks—and shop them—below.