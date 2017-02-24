StyleCaster
The Interview Looks 6 Women Swear By—and How to Shop Them Right Now

The Interview Looks 6 Women Swear By—and How to Shop Them Right Now

Leah Faye Cooper
The Interview Looks 6 Women Swear By—and How to Shop Them Right Now
Photo: Getty Images

Interviews can be nerve-racking for even the most seasoned professionals. There’s the awkwardness of trying to sell yourself to a stranger, the persistent dread that you may stumble on a question, and in many cases, the worry that if it doesn’t go well, you’ll either be stuck in the current job you’ve outgrown or continue to be unemployed. (Wow—just writing that gave us anxiety.)

We recommend doing all that you can prior to an interview to boost your confidence, including picking out an outfit that you’ll feel great in. Depending on your field, the unofficial interview dress code can fall anywhere from strictly business professional to fairly casual. Regardless, it’s important that you wear something both comfortable and reflective of your personal style. It’s difficult to be on your A game when you can’t breathe in your skirt, no?

If you’re in need of some professional dress advice or inspiration, take it from the six women ahead. Representing careers in law, education, and more, they’ve shared the outfits they swear by, right down to the shoes and accessories. Read up on their looks—and shop them—below.

I can't think of the last time I wore a matching suit. I'm a huge fan of mixing it up with a colorful blazer and black pencil pants. It make me feel less corporate and more stylish. I have surpassed the sexy heels all day phase and I have graduated to a pair of comfortable, round toe pumps that make me feel like I'm walking on a cloud, but still give me boost. As for jewelry, I keep it simple with my favorite pearl earrings and a necklace. However, my best accessory will always be my curly 'fro.
—Kaycee, 32, college and career planning manager

Photo: Getty Images

J. Crew Campbell Blazer, $178; at J. Crew

Photo: J. Crew

Asos Floral Vintage Jacquard Blazer, $91; at Asos

Photo: Asos

Torrid Cut Away Blazer, $58.90; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Sies Marjan Silk Double-Breasted Jacket, $669 (was $2,690); at Barneys Warehouse

Photo: Barneys Warehouse

I always gravitate toward a black suit with cigarette pants. I'll pair it with a very simple shirt underneath—either a white or light blue buttondown—or a solid silk top. As for jewelry, I wear studs and maybe a bracelet. My shoes are either black pumps or black boots with a heel. Writing this out makes it sound so boring, but for that, I'll blame my profession.
—Sania, 32, lawyer

Photo: Getty Images

Milly Stretch Crepe Cigarette Pants, $295; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Theory Cotton-Linen Elongated Blazer, $495; at Theory

Photo: Theory

Charles David Genesis Leather Pointed Toe High Heel Pumps, $299; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's

My typical interview outfit is a nice pair of slacks or ankle-cropped pants with a blouse and a blazer. I like my blouse to be the pop of color for my outfit. I wear earrings but try to keep my jewelry understated and not too showy. For shoes, I either wear a nice pair of flats or booties.
—Alison, 28, student support counselor

Photo: Getty Images

Banana Republic Dillon-Fit Ruffle Front Shirt, $78; at Banana Republic

Photo: Banana Republic

Express Slim Fit Convertible Sleeve Portofino Shirt, $49.90; at Express

Photo: Express

Tibi Plissé silk crepe de chine blouse, $795; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

I typically wear a dress with simple heels and stud earrings. I wear my hair back and my favorite accessory, which is confidence! I go with a dress for a more streamlined, pulled together look. I want to come across as powerful without compromising my feminine sense of style.
—Kala, 40, external affairs director

Photo: Getty Images

Altuzarra Marian Shirtdress, $469 (was $1,895); at Barneys Warehouse

Photo: Barneys Warehouse

Asos Midi Wiggle Dress in Texture, $68; at Asos

Photo: Asos

COS Dress with Cocoon Skirt, $175; at COS

Photo: Cos

Diane von Furstenberg Tailored Midi Dress, $398; at Diane von Furstenberg

I truly believe that when you dress for an interview you have to wear what makes you feel like a boss; the last thing I want to worry about is being uncomfortable or being judged for not looking polished. I often wear all black and a funky piece of jewelry that means something to me. I love a nice pair of black tailored pants with a matching blazer, a tucked-in black blouse, and a bold necklace or ear cuff that adds a touch of edge.
—Jamie, 31, foundation director

Photo: Getty Images

Dannijo Velia Necklace, $171 (was $570); at Dannijo

Lulu Frost Belleville Necklace, $215 (was $425); at Lulu Frost

Adia Kibur Harper Necklace, $36 (was $120); at Shopbop

After going through a pretty wild job hunt recently, I had fun trying out different looks for different types of interviews and meetings. When the stakes were high and I really wanted to dress to impress while being true to myself, I paired a bright top with a fierce but comfy high-waisted skirt and black or nude pumps. I'd toss a blazer in my bag in case I arrived and got formal vibe, but more often than not I didn't need it. Simple geometric earrings, neutral manicured nails, and a fun ring rounded out the look.
—Jillian, 31, event producer

Photo: Getty Images

Uniqlo Milano Ribbed A-Line Skirt, $59.90; at Uniqlo

Dolce & Gabbana 3/4 Length Skirt, $658; at Spring

Tanya Taylor Zena Striped Stretch Rib-knit Midi Skirt, $177.75; at The Outnet

Photo: The Outnet

Zara Faux Leather Pencil Skirt, $39.90; at Zara

