The Interview Looks 6 Women Swear By—and How to Shop Them Right Now

Interviews can be nerve-racking for even the most seasoned professionals. There’s the awkwardness of trying to sell yourself to a stranger, the persistent dread that you may stumble on a question, and in many cases, the worry that if it doesn’t go well, you’ll either be stuck in the current job you’ve outgrown or continue to be unemployed. (Wow—just writing that gave us anxiety.)
We recommend doing all that you can prior to an interview to boost your confidence, including picking out an outfit that you’ll feel great in. Depending on your field, the unofficial interview dress code can fall anywhere from strictly business professional to fairly casual. Regardless, it’s important that you wear something both comfortable and reflective of your personal style. It’s difficult to be on your A game when you can’t breathe in your skirt, no?
If you’re in need of some professional dress advice or inspiration, take it from the six women ahead. Representing careers in law, education, and more, they’ve shared the outfits they swear by, right down to the shoes and accessories. Read up on their looks—and shop them—below.
I can't think of the last time I wore a matching suit. I'm a huge fan of mixing it up with a colorful blazer and black pencil pants. It make me feel less corporate and more stylish. I have surpassed the sexy heels all day phase and I have graduated to a pair of comfortable, round toe pumps that make me feel like I'm walking on a cloud, but still give me boost. As for jewelry, I keep it simple with my favorite pearl earrings and a necklace. However, my best accessory will always be my curly 'fro.
—Kaycee, 32, college and career planning manager
J. Crew Campbell Blazer, $178; at J. Crew
Asos Floral Vintage Jacquard Blazer, $91; at Asos
Torrid Cut Away Blazer, $58.90; at Torrid
I always gravitate toward a black suit with cigarette pants. I'll pair it with a very simple shirt underneath—either a white or light blue buttondown—or a solid silk top. As for jewelry, I wear studs and maybe a bracelet. My shoes are either black pumps or black boots with a heel. Writing this out makes it sound so boring, but for that, I'll blame my profession.
—Sania, 32, lawyer
Milly Stretch Crepe Cigarette Pants, $295; at Nordstrom
Theory Cotton-Linen Elongated Blazer, $495; at Theory
Charles David Genesis Leather Pointed Toe High Heel Pumps, $299; at Bloomingdale's
My typical interview outfit is a nice pair of slacks or ankle-cropped pants with a blouse and a blazer. I like my blouse to be the pop of color for my outfit. I wear earrings but try to keep my jewelry understated and not too showy. For shoes, I either wear a nice pair of flats or booties.
—Alison, 28, student support counselor
Express Slim Fit Convertible Sleeve Portofino Shirt, $49.90; at Express
Tibi Plissé silk crepe de chine blouse, $795; at Net-a-Porter
I typically wear a dress with simple heels and stud earrings. I wear my hair back and my favorite accessory, which is confidence! I go with a dress for a more streamlined, pulled together look. I want to come across as powerful without compromising my feminine sense of style.
—Kala, 40, external affairs director
Asos Midi Wiggle Dress in Texture, $68; at Asos
COS Dress with Cocoon Skirt, $175; at COS
I truly believe that when you dress for an interview you have to wear what makes you feel like a boss; the last thing I want to worry about is being uncomfortable or being judged for not looking polished. I often wear all black and a funky piece of jewelry that means something to me. I love a nice pair of black tailored pants with a matching blazer, a tucked-in black blouse, and a bold necklace or ear cuff that adds a touch of edge.
—Jamie, 31, foundation director
Dannijo Velia Necklace, $171 (was $570); at Dannijo
Lulu Frost Belleville Necklace, $215 (was $425); at Lulu Frost
Adia Kibur Harper Necklace, $36 (was $120); at Shopbop
After going through a pretty wild job hunt recently, I had fun trying out different looks for different types of interviews and meetings. When the stakes were high and I really wanted to dress to impress while being true to myself, I paired a bright top with a fierce but comfy high-waisted skirt and black or nude pumps. I'd toss a blazer in my bag in case I arrived and got formal vibe, but more often than not I didn't need it. Simple geometric earrings, neutral manicured nails, and a fun ring rounded out the look.
—Jillian, 31, event producer
Uniqlo Milano Ribbed A-Line Skirt, $59.90; at Uniqlo
Dolce & Gabbana 3/4 Length Skirt, $658; at Spring
Tanya Taylor Zena Striped Stretch Rib-knit Midi Skirt, $177.75; at The Outnet
Zara Faux Leather Pencil Skirt, $39.90; at Zara