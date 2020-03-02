18 Items You Can Shop During International Women’s Month That Give Back

Scroll To See More Images

Happy International Women’s Month, everybody! With International Women’s Day 2020 just around the corner, there has literally never been a better time to hype up the incredible ladies in your life – oh, and of course, to go shopping. I’m serious! Tons of amazing brands have created special products and offerings to commemorate what I’d argue is the most important holiday of the year, and many are donating a portion of the profits back to organizations that support and empower women. See? Shopping, justified.

Women’s History Month began back in March 1987, and International Women’s Day on March 8th is the season’s peak. Buying from female-owned brands and companies looking to give back on International Women’s Day (and all year round, for that matter!) is a fun way to do your part, and you can check out a seriously stylish offering of clothing, beauty products, accessories and more below. Apparel brands like The Range and La Ligne are designing too-cute tees, your fave beauty brands like Orly and lilah b. are creating new shades and bundles, plus jewelry from ban.do, phone cases from Casetify and so much more. There’s a lot to choose from – in fact, I dare you to try to scroll this list without making at least one purchase!

Imagine a world where all your favorite things are also purchases that allowed you to give back in the process. Personally, I’m here for it, and I’m glad to see so many brands using this wonderful time of year as an opportunity to give back to women around the world. If you feel the same, read on for a list of items worth shopping this March.

Beautiful & Strong Tee

The phrase “donating 100% of profits” is IWD music to my ears, which is why I’m over the moon about the fact that Ba&sh is doing exactly that with their Beautiful & Strong tee. All profits will benefit Women for Women, a charity dedicated to helping female victims of war recover and rebuild their lives. BTW, if you buy the shirt and post a photo tagging Ba&sh, Women for Women, and using the hashtag #bashstrongertogether, the brand will donate another €1 per post.

Body Bomb

You’ll love a lot more about L’Occitane’s Solidarity Bomb than just the sweet scent and nourishing feel. The balm is made in collaboration with the women of Burkina Faso, who make L’Occitane’s shea butter. In addition to providing them jobs, the brand is donating 100% of profits from all Solidarity Balm sales to their own L’Occitane Foundation, which supports NGO’s projects that promote women’s leadership in Burkina Faso.

Purple Shoelaces

Finally, a justifiable reason to treat yourself to some new sneakers. If you didn’t know, ultraviolet is the official color of International Women’s Day, and to celebrate, PUMA will be including a pair of ultraviolet-colored shoelaces with all footwear purchases made on the PUMA site and NYC flagship store between March 1st and March 8th. It’s not just about looks, though: For each pair given away, PUMA will donate one euro to Women Win, a global organization dedicated to encouraging female empowerment through sports.

Femme Slogan Tee

Nothing beats an IWD tee so cute, you want to wear it 24/7. Live every day like it’s International Women’s Day, I say! Shopping the Sundry Clothing Femme Tee is a must, as 100% of profits will be donated to Step Up, a charity devoted to young women’s empowerment.

Pouch With Patches

Another brand giving back to the Step Up organization this year is Stoney Clover Lane, and they designed the cutest little bag, the Small Grape International Women’s Day Pouch, covered in fun girl-power patches. From March 2nd through March 9th, Stoney Clover Lane will donate 50% of proceeds from each IWD Pouch purchase to the charity.

Girl Power Phone Cases

One of my fave IWD initiatives this year comes from Casetify, aka the maker of every phone case I’ve ever received compliments on. All month, Casetify will donate 100% of profits from their Her Impact Matters Collection—designed and curated by female artists, natch— to Malala Fund. Buy one for yourself, your mom, your sister, etc.

Un Femme Libre Tee

If you’re into cute white tees and female empowerment, it should be clear by now that IWD is the holiday for you. This year, women-run brand Callula Co. is dropping three new tees and donating 100% of profits made from T-shirt sales on March 8th to various organizations that help women seeking economic independence.

Multi-Use Lip & Cheek Tint

lilah b. is one of my favorite female-founded brands for gorgeous, effortless beauty products, and they’re releasing a special, limited-edition shade of their Divine Duo Lip & Cheek in honor of International Women’s Day. “b. incredible” is a pinky beige worth snagging, but if you prefer another shade, fair not. lilah b. is donating 15% of sales of all Divine Duo Lip & Cheek shades during March. The proceeds will benefit Project Glimmer, an organization dedicated to empowering at-risk women and girls.

Kindness Necklace

ban.do’s Good Intentions Collection includes six 24k gold-plated necklaces bearing words like “Strength,” “Optimism” and “Joy,” and a portion of all profits from the jewelry will be donated to non-profit organization Girls Inc. which helps young women grow, develop independence and thrive.

Phenomenal Women Tee

Phenomenal Women, founded by US Senator Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris, has launched a bevy of tees meant to celebrate and support all types of women. All net proceeds from the statement-making slogan tees go to a myriad of non-profit partners, including Black Futures Lab, Justice For Migrant Women and TGI Justice, just to name a few. Check out the full list of organizations and shop the tees on the PW site.

Skincare Set

Goldfaden MD IWD Limited Edition Duo Set $75 buy it

FYI—you can totally use International Women’s Day as an excuse to shop skincare. Exhibit A: The IWD Limited Edition Duo Set from Goldfaden MD, a clean brand developed by a dermatologist, featuring their Doctor’s Scrub and Pure Start Cleanser. 20% of proceeds from each purchase will benefit Period Equity, the United States’ first-ever law and policy organization dedicated to fighting for menstrual equity, aka ensuring access to menstrual products is possible for all who need them.

Coffee Ice Cream

Yup, you read that right! Women-owned ice cream brand Coolhaus teamed up with Allegro Coffee and their women-led coffee producers to make a whole new flavor, Queen’s Coffee. You can snag it exclusively at Whole Foods Markets unless I buy up every pint first.

Nail Polish

ORLY’s IWD initiative features interviews with twelve inspiring women, one of which will be posted each day. Along with the interviews will be a new Woman’s History Month Polish Trio, selected by the interviewee. So clever! Plus, 10% of sales from these trios will be donated to the Downtown Women’s Center. Check out the interviews (and shop the polishes!) on the ORLY website.

Monogram Crew Neck

Bridesmaid Gown

Birdy Grey Bridesmaid Dress $99 buy it Affordable bridesmaid gown brand Birdy Grey has a really cool IWD initiative, so props to them. Between March 2-8, the brand will donate a dress to The Princess Project, an organization that gives free prom attire to girls in need, every time a mauve dress is sold. To motivate buyers, they’ll also have all mauve dresses marked down to just $49 apiece on the same dates. Designer Tees Y’all, Net-A-Porter are doing the most this International Women’s Day, and I mean that in the absolute best way possible. This year, the online retailer partnered with big-name brands to drop 20 unique International Women’s Day tees, to be sold on March 8th with 100% of profits benefitting Women For Women. Brands participating include Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst, ALEXACHUNG, Isabel Marant, Amina Muaddi, Carine Roitfeld x Ninety Percent, Jimmy Choo, ROTATE, Bernadette, Rosie Assoulin, STAUD, The Attico, The Range, The Frankie Shop, GANNI, Nanushka, Charlotte Tilbury x Ninety Percent, Cecilie Bahnsen, Roxanne Assoulin, and NET-A-PORTER x Ninety Percent. My fave style is by The Range, and reads “I’ve got all my sisters with me” across the chest. Love that!

