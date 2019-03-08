39 Items to Shop This International Women’s Day That Actually Support Women

Scroll To See More Images

With every International Women’s Day comes a slew of products emblazoned with “Girl Power” and “The Future Is Female.” And, while so many of these products are adorable—and a fun way to show your support for women on IWD—it’s hard to know which companies are actually putting your money in the hands of women. If the company from which you’re purchasing your International Women’s Day 2019 merchandise is putting money in the pockets of someone who doesn’t represent or support feminism, it kind of counteracts the gesture you were trying to make in the first place.

Don’t fret, though! I am here to the rescue for all things International Women’s Day shopping. I’ve created a comprehensive IWD shopping guide that will allow you to buy cute things (my only prerogative in life) while actually supporting women. Some of the products come from women-owned businesses, while some give money back to organizations that aim to support women (Think Time’s Up and Girls Inc.), and some even do both. So go forth and shop with confidence this International Women’s Day. Any excuse to buy yourself something cute (and ethically responsible), right?

1. Strong Female Lead Sweatshirt, $68 at ban.do

The CEO of ban.do, Jen Gotch, is one of my favorite women.

2. Votes for Black Women Key Tag, $15 at The Outrage

Profits from this key tag go towards Black Lives Matter.

3. Marie Curie Magnet Set, $18 on Etsy

The creator of these magnets, Sarah Pulver, has the cutest illustrations in her Etsy shop.

4. One of a Kind Silk Necktie, $68 at Andie Anderin

This woman-owned company creates neckties inspired by influential women.

5. Orange Flower + Amber Candle, $55 at The Starlight Project

The Starlight Project was started by Sterling McDavid to support UNICEF and their work to bring solar energy to countries like Rwanda and Vietnam.

6. None of Your Business Tee, $40 at Wild Fang

Wild Fang is a female-founded and women-run company that consistently gives to organizations like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

7. Wellness Planner, $30 at ban.do

Talking about—and working on your own—mental health and wellness is something ban.do consistently works to promote.

8. Absolute Rose Balm, $58 at Land of Women

Land of Women is a woman-founded and run business with locally made products.

9. Keena Flounce Dress, $99 at Ashley Nell Tipton

2015 Project Runway winner Ashley Nell Tipton designs plus-sized clothing that is super cute.

10. Rock n Roll Girls Phone Case, $29-$50 at Casetify

Designed by women, 100 percent (!!) of proceeds from this Casetify phone case will go to Girls Inc.

11. Makeup Towels Set of Two, $40 at Weezie Towels

This women-owned company works to make the softest, most luxurious towels.

12. Black Women of History Pencil Set, $12 on Etsy

This set of pencils is part of The Feminist Pencil Project on Etsy.

13. Hell Tomorrow Jacket, $98 at Valfre

Valfre is one of my favorite woman-owned companies.

14. Queen of Media Silk Necktie, $64 at Andie Anderin

This cute necktie features none other than the queen, Oprah Winfrey.

15. I Won’t Be Silent Sweater, $380 at Lingua Franca

Owner of Lingua Franca, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, describes the company as “a subversive underground movement to counteract the forces of mass production, mindless consumerism, and the patriarchy.” I’m into it.

16. Hot Stuff Thermal Mug, $15 at ban.do

Tell it like it is.

17. Check Signet Ring, $950 at Allison Lou

This woman-owned company makes the prettiest jewelry.

18. Katherine Johnson Scarf, $140 at Slow Factory

Celine Semaan, CEO, founder & creative director of Slow Factory coined the term “fashion activism.”

19. Empowords Apple Watch Band, $52 at Casetify

A little wrist-piration. (And 100 percent of proceeds go to Girls Inc.)

20. Pleat & Repeat Tank, at ADAY

100 percent of the proceeds from this cute tank will go toward the Stonewall Community Foundation.

21. Sojourner Truth Poster, $12-$40 on Etsy

The perfect addition to any household.

22. Body Oil, $14.90 at Sustain Natural

10 percent of all profits from this woman-owned company go toward women’s health organizations.

23. Wild Feminist Crop Tee, $40 at Wild Fang

“Our store may be founded upon a woman’s right to menswear, but our core is founded upon a woman’s right to rights.”

24. Sisterhood not Cisterhood Sticker Pack, $3 at The Outrage

Profits from this sticker pack go towards the Human Rights Campaign.

25. Unite Sweater, $29.99 at Modcloth

If you didn’t know Modcloth was woman-owned, you do now.

26. Netflix 2.0 Mini Scarf, $195 at CJW

This woman-owned company was founded in 2014 by artist and designer Christina J. Wang.

27. Radiate Face Jelly, $21 at Base Butter

Founded by She’Neil Johnson, Base Butter aims to “inspire a generational movement that empowers women to reclaim control and redefine the idea of beauty.”

28. Cara Knot Top, $49 at Premme

Premme is a plus-size clothing company founded by two bad-ass women, Nicolette Mason and Gabi Gregg.

29. Mujeres Tee, $52 at Valfre

The tee says “Mi Santas Mi Putas Sólo Mujeres,” which means “Not Sluts Nor Saints, Just Women.”

30. Frida Kahlo Storyboard, $12 at Andie Anderin

Decorate your shelf with this cute storyboard.

31. Clay Mask with Rose Clay, $15 at Anne’s Apothecary

Give your face a treat with a mask from this woman-owned beauty company.

32. Hold That Thought Notebook Set, $12 at ban.do

A little inspiration for when you’re taking notes.

33. Icon Accepted Enamel Pin Set, $15 at Modcloth

Because we all need a little RBG in our lives.

34. We the People Necklace, $150 at Slow Factory

We the people love this gold necklace.

35. Nevertheless, She Persisted Travel Set, $425 at Lingua Franca

Everything at Lingua Franca is embroidered by women in NYC who are paid living wages. That’s what I like to hear.

36. Wild Feminist Icons Playing Cards, $20 at Wild Fang

This set of playing cards features some feminist favorites like RBG and Michelle Obama.

37. Confront White Womanhood T-Shirt, $35 at The Outrage

The message: “Let’s confront and unpack white womanhood. While white women suffer under the confines of “womanhood,” they benefit from white supremacy. Let’s check one another and dismantle white supremacy, because white supremacy is the f*cking worst.”

38. Vice Lipstick in Backtalk, $19 at Urban Decay

100 percent of the purchase price of all online purchases of the BACKTALK shade of Vice Lipstick will go women’s empowerment non-profits.

39. Mini Lorimer Backpack, $80 at STATE

Proceeds from this bag will be donated to Time’s Up.

