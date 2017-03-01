StyleCaster
20 Amazing International Shopping Sites That Ship to The United States

20 Amazing International Shopping Sites That Ship to The United States

Kristen Bousquet
20 Amazing International Shopping Sites That Ship to The United States
The downside of frequenting stateside retail favorites like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara is that you run the risk of wearing the exact same thing as everyone else in America—but you can sidestep that risk and curate a completely unique look by shopping European clothing brands and other international retailers.

Because the best overseas shops are foreign to us—literally—it can be hard to figure out which places are great to check out. For that reason, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite international clothing brands and stores that can help make your wardrobe that much more original. From the U.K. to Asia, these sites offer affordable, on-trend pieces and—the best part—they all ship directly to the U.S. Get ready for some serious impulse buys.

Click through the gallery to start shopping, and let us know which site’s your favorite.

Originally published February 2014. Updated February 2017.

Glamorous

Based in: United Kingdom

Glamorous features a wide range of clothing from super-cheap impulse buys items to things like Jeffrey Campbell boots. Oh, and there's a 20% student discount!

Dorothy Perkins

Based in: United Kingdom

Dorothy Perkins is perfect for the working woman. They offer an abundance of office-worthy dresses as well as other items for a fun night out.

Missguided

Based in: United Kingdom

Missguided is a fresh and vibrant online store that's ontop of trends daily. Most of their items are under $100 (which our wallets will love!).

Lipsy London

Based In: United Kingdom

Lipsy London is a British fashion brand founded in the heart of London. They cater to girls looking for an outfit for any occasion like a first date, a girls night out or dinner on the town.

Lavish Alice

Based In: United Kingdom

This brand caters to the fierce, strong and unique. Lavish Alice also offers a blogger network where you can collaborate with the brand to create awesome looks on your blog.

 

J.Lindeberg

Based In: Stockholm

J.Lindeberg was founded in Stockholm and features tons of casual wear as well as clothing for golf and skiing.

Own The Runway

Based In: United Kingdom

Catering to 16-40 years olds, this fast fashion company likes to take looks from the runway and make them available for you to wear!

No Polka

Based In: Ireland

This Irish company makes it easy for their customers to get their hands on the latest trends and celebrity styles bcause they choose new products every week.

Office

Based In: United Kingdom

Office is the ultimte shoe store. From heels to flats to running sneakers, if you can't find what you're looking for here, it probably doesn't exist.

She Likes

Based In: United Kingdom

This company has a dazzling array of women's clothing from party dresses to chic little tops to super high platform heels—they've got it all.

Rokit

Based In: United Kingdom

Rokit features tons of amazing vintage pieces that are truly one of a kind. Their team of vintage experts are all based under one roof in the UK's biggest vintage warehouse, handpicking items for you.

Oasis

Based In: United Kingdom

Oasis is one of the UK's biggest stores for fairly-priced in style merchandise. They're also huge on Instagram with their hashtag: #PrettyPerfect

Next

Based In: United Kingdom

Next is huge in the UK with more than 500 stores there and 200 more internationally. They cater to not only women but men, children, home, electronics and flowers.

SheIn

Based In: China

SheIn was one of the first online stores of it's kind and has been helping the fashion-conscious look fab since 2008. They feature awesome looks inspired by the latest street styles.

 

 

River Island

Based In: United Kingdom

Besides the fact that the brand collaborated with Rihanna, they are one of the most successful companies on the High Street. They are basically the Forever 21 of the UK.

Vestiaire Collective

Based In: United Kingdom

For those of you looking for a little luxury, Vestiaire Collective is the perfect place for you. From Burberry to Celine, this brand features new items every. single. day.

Then And Now

Based In: United Kingdom

Also featuring some luxury items, Then and Now features tons of cool European luxury designers to check out.

The Dressing Room

Based In: United Kingdom

The brand mix is always fresh, new and exciting. Their trained stylists are available at all times to answer any fashion question that you might have.

USC

Based In: United Kingdom

USC is a premier destination for branded clothing, footwear and accessories. They feature brands such as Diesel, Firetrap and Vero Moda. They also offer one of the UK's largest denim collections for men and women.

Peacocks

Based In: United Kingdom

Peacocks is amazing for a girl on a budget. They have shoes that are as cheap at $5. What more can you ask for, honestly?

