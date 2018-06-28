21 International Fashion Magazines That Should Be on Your Radar

Even this digital age, there’s nothing better than settling in on your couch and cozying up to a glossy fashion magazine. The act of turning the pages, the weight of the mag in your hands, showcasing them on your coffee table when you’re done: There’s truly nothing like it.

However, when you tend to subscribe to so many (like we do!), it’s easy to tire of the same concepts, layouts, rubrics and cover stars. That’s why we’re currently into international magazines. Not only are they a breath of fresh air fashion-wise, but they also tend to be a bit more daring and not as buttoned up as their American counterparts.

That said, we’ve come up with a list of 17 amazing international fashion magazines you should know. And guess what? You don’t even need to use Google Translate to read ’em—they’re all in English.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2014.