21 International Fashion Magazines That Should Be on Your Radar

Even this digital age, there’s nothing better than settling in on your couch and cozying up to a glossy fashion magazine. The act of turning the pages, the weight of the mag in your hands, showcasing them on your coffee table when you’re done: There’s truly nothing like it.
However, when you tend to subscribe to so many (like we do!), it’s easy to tire of the same concepts, layouts, rubrics and cover stars. That’s why we’re currently into international magazines. Not only are they a breath of fresh air fashion-wise, but they also tend to be a bit more daring and not as buttoned up as their American counterparts.
That said, we’ve come up with a list of 17 amazing international fashion magazines you should know. And guess what? You don’t even need to use Google Translate to read ’em—they’re all in English.
A version of this article was originally published in March 2014.
Wonderland
Wonderland
Based In: United Kingdom
Wonderland is an international, independently published magazine offering a unique perspective on the best new and established talent across all popular culture: fashion, film, music and art.
Photo:
Wonderland.
Stellar
Stellar
Based In: Ireland
Stellar is Ireland’s freshest, fiercest, most fabulous women's glossy magazine. Packed with all the affordable fashion and beauty must-haves you'd expect from your favorite magazine, they also have a whole lot more on top of that.
Photo:
Stellar.
Stylist
Stylist
Based In: United Kingdom
Launched in October 2009, Stylist is a free weekly fashion magazine for smart, successful, sophisticated women.
Photo:
Stylist.
Russh
RUSSH
Based In: Australia
RUSSH is an independent fashion magazine showcasing innovators in fashion, art, music and film through originally produced editorial and photography.
Photo:
Russh.
Love
LOVE
Based In: United Kingdom
A Conde Nast publication, LOVE MAGAZINE has featured some celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Elle Fanning, and Cara Delevingne. LOVE doesn't follow fashion—it sets the fashion agenda.
Photo:
LOVE.
Oyster
Oyster
Based In: Australia
Oyster is an international fashion, beauty, music and pop culture title published biannually and distributed globally.
Photo:
Oyster.
Lucire
Lucire
Based In: New Zealand
Originally based on the internet, Lucire branched out into a monthly print edition based in New Zealand. They report on fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle for those globally minded people who want to be a step ahead of everyone else.
Photo:
Lucire.
Pop
Pop
Based In: United Kingdom
Published bi-annually, Pop magazine is a funky publication that has featured celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Kate Moss and Taylor Swift.
Photo:
Pop.
InStyle UK
InStyle UK
Based In: United Kingdom
InStyle UK, started in 2002, is a monthly glossy magazine focusing on celebrity style and how readers can obtain those styles.
Photo:
InStyle UK.
LOOK
LOOK
Based In: United Kingdom
LOOK is a fashion magazine focused on high street fashion and celebrities. Their website is one of the hottest places to see the latest celebrity gossip as well. Unfortunately, LOOK was recently shut down (as of May 2018), and the May 29 issue is its last. But that doesn't mean back issues aren't just an interesting to flip through.
Photo:
LOOK.
frankie
frankie
Based In: Australia
A national bi-monthly magazine, frankie is aimed at women (and men) looking for a magazine that’s as smart, sarcastic, arty and curious as they are. Frankie is dedicated to celebrating music, fashion, art, craft, photography and the quirkier aspects of pop culture.
Photo:
frankie.
i-D magazine
i-D
Based In: United Kingdom
A consistent source of inspiration in fashion culture, i-D magazine is dedicated to the street style of punk-era London in 1980.
Photo:
i-D.
IMAGE
IMAGE
Based In: Ireland
IMAGE is Ireland's best read women's monthly magazine. It's known for it's quality features on real women and issues, up to minute fashion and beauty reports and a diary of cultural and social events.
Photo:
IMAGE.
Fashion
Fashion
Based In: Canada
Fashion magazine strives to bring the world of international fashion to Canadians. It's filled with up-to-the-minute news from the runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris.
Photo:
Fashion.
ELLE Canada
ELLE Canada
Based In: Canada
ELLE Canada focues on trends in fashion, beauty, arts, entertainment and lifestyle. The magazine brings you the best the world has to offer.
Photo:
ELLE Canada.
Dazed
Dazed
Based In: United Kingdom
An independent British fashion, culture and arts magazine, Dazed provides all original photography, fashion and editorial.
Photo:
Dazed.
British Vogue
British Vogue
Based In: United Kingdom
Vogue is the world's most influential magazine providing daily news, advice from key industry figures, street style, trends and fashion shows.
Photo:
British Vogue.