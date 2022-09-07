The Trend You Should Try Based on Your City: Are You Y2K, Barbiecore or Coastal Grandmother?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve probably heard a thing or two about various “core” trends and “aesthetics.” TikTok, in particular, has popularized different styles as inspiration for how to dress. They come and go in the blink of an eye, but there are a few at the moment that are catching people’s attention and sticking around. The likes of Barbiecore, coastal grandmother and balletcore should sound familiar. However, we know this never-ending conveyor belt of trends can feel overwhelming, so we’ve narrowed down the options for you.

Below, find 12 major fashion cities and trending aesthetics, along with garments and accessories to go with them.

RELATED: The Coastal Grandmother Aesthetic Makes Me Want To Change My Entire Lifestyle

Los Angeles: Dark Academia

I grew up in Los Angeles, so I know that plenty of fellow Angelenos yearn for real seasons. Although you can’t control the weather, you can control how you dress. If you’re craving some seasonal style, there’s no better fit than dark academia. Wear a turtleneck, trousers, a trenchcoat, ankle boots and thin frame glasses to look like you just came from the leaf-covered cobblestone streets of any New England city.

New York City: Weird Girl Aesthetic

Since moving to New York City nearly a year ago, I’ve learned that New Yorkers wear what they want. As an avid people watcher, I spot a ton of unique looks on the streets and subway, which leads me to believe the weird girl aesthetic is right up any New Yorker’s alley. It’s quirky, colorful and cozy. The aesthetic takes inspiration from Y2K and Harajuku, including lots of mismatched knitwear and textures. With fall upon us, what better way to dress than in multicolor cardigans, beanies and leg warmers?

Boston: Tenniscore

Calling all Bostonians: It’s time to swap your flannels and boat shoes for pleated skirts and polos. New England is known for its preppy style, so why not elevate it? Tenniscore is giving “I just won my match and sipped mimosas at the country club.”

Miami: Barbiecore

Miami seems to be all about having a good time. The city is vibrant, loud and an all-around party, which is why I’ve assigned Barbiecore to it. Head-to-toe hot pink just feels right.

Paris: Balletcore

The city of romance gets balletcore because the aesthetic features voluminous skirts and wrap sweaters mixed with light colors and ballet flats—a foolproof style for your next fling.

London: Indie Sleaze

Kate Moss and Alexa Chung are your go-to British fashion icons for indie sleaze. Tousle your hair, smudge your eyeliner and throw on a studded leather jacket, tiny denim shorts, a necktie and a fedora. Whether you’re going out on the town or to a music festival, you’ll look like you just rolled out of bed but in a chic, edgy way.

Barcelona: Y2K

When I think of Barcelona, my mind goes to sipping sangria until sunrise, indulging in endless tapas and laying out on the beach. Y2K has that young, wild and free feel to it. Think micro mini skirts, low-rise cargo pants, baby tees, baguette shoulder bags and platform sandals.

Florence: Coastal Grandmother

Florence gets coastal grandmother because it’s simple, put-together and sophisticated. Crisp button-downs and striped sweaters is just what you need to look like you’re on vacay mode 24/7.

Tokyo: Fairycore

Street style in Tokyo often gravitates toward sharp lines and cuts as well as bold colors and patterns. Perhaps it’s time to soften up with fairycore. Pastel and earthy tones, poofy dresses, corset details and bow accents are dreamy AF and the perfect contrast for this bright, bustling city.

Las Vegas: Regencycore

Las Vegas is a city of grandeur, so it only makes sense that you try regencycore. Go full glam and get ready to drip in jewels down the Strip.

San Franciso: Dopamine Dressing

San Francisco fashion seems to run the gamut, but I have a feeling dopamine dressing is just what you need if you’re used to wearing hard clothes in your techy 9-to-5.

Portland: Cabincore

Portland is the perfect setting for flannels, chunky sweaters, beanies and Birkenstock Boston Clogs. You’ll blend right in with the pretty fall leaves and snowy mountains.