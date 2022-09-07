StyleCaster
The Trend You Should Try Based on Your City: Are You Y2K, Barbiecore or Coastal Grandmother?

What's hot
Katie Decker-Jacoby
by
Photo: IMAXTREE; ADOBE. DESIGN: SASHA PURDY/STYLECASTER.

You’ve probably heard a thing or two about various “core” trends and “aesthetics.” TikTok, in particular, has popularized different styles as inspiration for how to dress. They come and go in the blink of an eye, but there are a few at the moment that are catching people’s attention and sticking around. The likes of Barbiecore, coastal grandmother and balletcore should sound familiar. However, we know this never-ending conveyor belt of trends can feel overwhelming, so we’ve narrowed down the options for you.

Below, find 12 major fashion cities and trending aesthetics, along with garments and accessories to go with them.

Los Angeles: Dark Academia 

I grew up in Los Angeles, so I know that plenty of fellow Angelenos yearn for real seasons. Although you can’t control the weather, you can control how you dress. If you’re craving some seasonal style, there’s no better fit than dark academia. Wear a turtleneck, trousers, a trenchcoat, ankle boots and thin frame glasses to look like you just came from the leaf-covered cobblestone streets of any New England city.

Burberry Kensington Belted Double-Breasted Coat Saks

Photo: Burberry.

Burberry Kensington Coat $2,490
Zara High-Waisted Pants

Photo: Zara.

Zara High-Waisted Pants $45.90
New York City: Weird Girl Aesthetic

Since moving to New York City nearly a year ago, I’ve learned that New Yorkers wear what they want. As an avid people watcher, I spot a ton of unique looks on the streets and subway, which leads me to believe the weird girl aesthetic is right up any New Yorker’s alley. It’s quirky, colorful and cozy. The aesthetic takes inspiration from Y2K and Harajuku, including lots of mismatched knitwear and textures. With fall upon us, what better way to dress than in multicolor cardigans, beanies and leg warmers?

BDG Ivana Spliced Fuzzy Cardigan Urban Outfitters

Photo: BDG.

BDG Ivana Spliced Fuzzy Cardigan $109
JQWSVE Fluffy Tote Bag Amazon

Photo: JQWSVE.

JQWSVE Fluffy Tote Bag $13.99
Boston: Tenniscore

Calling all Bostonians: It’s time to swap your flannels and boat shoes for pleated skirts and polos. New England is known for its preppy style, so why not elevate it? Tenniscore is giving “I just won my match and sipped mimosas at the country club.”

Alo Yoga Varsity Tennis Skirt

Photo: Alo Yoga.

Alo Yoga Varsity Tennis Skirt $72
L.L.Bean Boat and Tote Bag

Photo: L.L.Bean.

L.L.Bean Boat and Tote $34.95
Miami: Barbiecore

Miami seems to be all about having a good time. The city is vibrant, loud and an all-around party, which is why I’ve assigned Barbiecore to it. Head-to-toe hot pink just feels right.

Amanda Uprichard Samba Satin Halter Mini Dress Saks

Photo: Amanda Uprichard.

Amanda Uprichard Samba Mini Dress $251
Versace Satin Platform Pumps

Photo: Versace.

Versace Satin Platform Pumps $1,575
Paris: Balletcore

The city of romance gets balletcore because the aesthetic features voluminous skirts and wrap sweaters mixed with light colors and ballet flats—a foolproof style for your next fling.

Urban Outfitters Lucia Layered Wrap Cardigan

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters Lucia Wrap Cardigan $34.99 (was $69)
Miu Miu Logo Print Ballerina Shoes Farfetched

Photo: Miu Miu.

Miu Miu Logo Print Ballerina Shoes $950
London: Indie Sleaze

Kate Moss and Alexa Chung are your go-to British fashion icons for indie sleaze. Tousle your hair, smudge your eyeliner and throw on a studded leather jacket, tiny denim shorts, a necktie and a fedora. Whether you’re going out on the town or to a music festival, you’ll look like you just rolled out of bed but in a chic, edgy way.

Banana Republic Flannel Vest

Photo: Banana Republic.

Banana Republic Flannel Vest $70 (was $100)
Treasure & Bond Felt Panama Hat Nordstrom

Photo: Treasure & Bond.

Treasure & Bond Felt Panama Hat $19.60 (was $49)
Barcelona: Y2K

When I think of Barcelona, my mind goes to sipping sangria until sunrise, indulging in endless tapas and laying out on the beach. Y2K has that young, wild and free feel to it. Think micro mini skirts, low-rise cargo pants, baby tees, baguette shoulder bags and platform sandals.

Urban Outfitters Esther Bear It Baby Tee

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters Esther Bear It Baby Tee $35
BDG Sydney Printed Low-Rise Skirt Urban Outfitters

Photo: BDG.

BDG Sydney Printed Low-Rise Skirt $69
Florence: Coastal Grandmother

Florence gets coastal grandmother because it’s simple, put-together and sophisticated. Crisp button-downs and striped sweaters is just what you need to look like you’re on vacay mode 24/7.

Everlane The Boxy Oxford

Photo: Everlane.

Everlane The Boxy Oxford $80
Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant

Photo: Everlane.

Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant $118
Tokyo: Fairycore

Street style in Tokyo often gravitates toward sharp lines and cuts as well as bold colors and patterns. Perhaps it’s time to soften up with fairycore. Pastel and earthy tones, poofy dresses, corset details and bow accents are dreamy AF and the perfect contrast for this bright, bustling city.

ASTR The Label Marietta Puff-Sleeve Minidress Saks

Photo: ASTR The Label.

ASTR The Label Marietta Minidress $148
NAISIER Butterfly Tortoise Shell Hair Claw Clips (6-Pack) Amazon

Photo: NAISIER.

NAISIER Butterfly Claw Clips $15.99 (was $21.99)
Las Vegas: Regencycore

Las Vegas is a city of grandeur, so it only makes sense that you try regencycore. Go full glam and get ready to drip in jewels down the Strip.

Lavish Alice Embellished Corset Jacket Saks

Photo: Lavish Alice.

Lavish Alice Embellished Corset Jacket $210
Norma Kamali Long Gloves Revolve

Photo: Norma Kamali.

Norma Kamali Long Gloves $90
San Franciso: Dopamine Dressing

San Francisco fashion seems to run the gamut, but I have a feeling dopamine dressing is just what you need if you’re used to wearing hard clothes in your techy 9-to-5.

Bardot x Revolve Sandie Blazer

Photo: Bardot/Revolve.

Bardot x Revolve Sandie Blazer $139
Jeffrey Campbell Chauffeur Feather Mule Revolve

Photo: Jeffrey Campbell.

Jeffrey Campbell Chauffeur Feather Mule $135
Portland: Cabincore

Portland is the perfect setting for flannels, chunky sweaters, beanies and Birkenstock Boston Clogs. You’ll blend right in with the pretty fall leaves and snowy mountains.

Barbour Avondale Fair Isle Wool-Blend Knit Sweater Saks

Photo: Barbour.

Barbour Avondale Fair Isle Wool Sweater $170
Birkenstock Boston Clog Revolve

Photo: Birkenstock.

Birkenstock Boston Clog $170
