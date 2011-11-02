Intermix, A Place Where (Wedding) Dreams Do Come True

We love INTERMIX, but for one couple the store will forever have a significant and special place in their hearts.Elliott Chehebar proposed to Rose Cohen outside of INTERMIX’s new store on Madison Avenue in NYC. Knowing the way to his lady’s (and every other girl’s) heart, Elliott placed signs on seperate gift boxes in the store’s window, which spelled out”Will You Marry Me Rose? Love Elliott.”

Adorable, right?

Once outside of the store, a teary-eyed Rose watched as Elliott got down on one knee while her friends and family filed out of the store to watch the special moment. After Rose accepted the proposal (thank god!), the couple sipped champagne before shopping for Rose’s dress to wear to their engagement party that night.

Elliott scored some serious points with the crew at StyleCaster for this creative and fashionable proposal. (Rose, you are one lucky gal!)

