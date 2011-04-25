Interior Fashions: Inside the Homes of 5 of Our Faves

Home dcor is like fashion for your walls so wouldn’t it make sense that the most stylish names in head-to-toe fashion would also represent the most stylish in ceiling-to-floor fashion? Click through the slideshow to peek inside the humble abodes of some of your favorite designers. See the full article and additional images on Curbed.
Christian Louboutin's home away from home? A houseboat on the Nile. It speaks for itself.
Yves Saint Laurent passed away in 2008, leaving behind a valuable assortment of possessions and a 5,600 square-foot duplex in Paris. His belongings were auctioned off by Christie's to raise $447 million for the Pierre Berge-Yves Saint Laurent Foundation. The apartment was listed for an asking price of $34.2 million.
Jenna Lyons, Creative Director of J. Crew, calls a sunlit brownstone in Brooklyn home. Her taste is decidedly minimalist with a chic, neutral palette acting as a canvas for scattered pops of color.
Tom Ford's interiors are streamlined and masculine. Is anyone surprised?
Kate Spade channels a look of cultured vintage in her Park Avenue apartment with picture frames and bookcases riddling the walls in a manner of cluttered elegance.