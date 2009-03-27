Interior Envy: Jane Whitfield’s French Country Home

Just a bit of design eye candy to kick off your weekend: check out the enviable digs of Jane Whitfield, the right-hand woman of Marc Jacobs, who has designed womenswear, shoes, bags and accessories at Louis Vuitton for the last 12 years. This is her country house, located about 28 miles west of Paris. Of the home, Whitfield tells the Telegraph, “The night before the (fall 2009) show we were working until 4am and the previous week we none of us finished before 2am, so I had to stay in Paris, but really I like to get back here.”

Jealous doesn’t even cover it.