10 Interior Designers You Need to Follow on Instagram, Stat

10 Interior Designers You Need to Follow on Instagram, Stat

Instagram interior designers
Photo: @tessaneustadt

As a somewhat décor-challenged person (particularly consider I’m a lifestyle editor), it never ceases to amaze me what talented, visionary people are able to create out of what appear to be the same objects I have in my home. A decent-looking couch; a cool coffee table; some not-deplorable art looks fine in my apartment, but similar items, when arranged by a brilliant interior stylist, transform into photogenic, Instagram-ready magic.

If I can’t bring those exact same skills to my home—although, dammit, I’m going to keep trying—at least they can live in my IG feed, taking all the photos around them up a notch and inspiring me to try to make my home just a little more aesthetically elevated. Ahead, 10 interior designers you should follow ASAP if you’re not already.

Elizabeth Roberts is a Brooklyn-based architect and interior designer whose firm, Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design, posts photos of their impeccable, understated projects.

Photo: instagram / @elizabeth_roberts_architecture

Daniella Witte is a Swedish interior designer, photographer, and blogger at Elle Decoration whose feel-good feed is full of perfectly composed, calming interiors and landscapes.

Photo: instagram / @daniellawitte

Oslo-based interior designer Elisabeth Heier's stunning Scandinavian aesthetic will bring a touch of awe-inspiring minimalism to your feed.

Photo: instagram / @elisabeth_heier

Erin Martin is a NorCal-based designer; her and her team's interiors—and posts—are vibrant and big on personality.

Photo: instagram / @erinmartindesign

Interior designer and prop stylist Heather Bullard's feed is loaded with bright, airy photos of kitchens, living areas, and patios that you'll wish you could teleport to.

Photo: instagram / @heatherbullard

Portland, Oregon-based Jessica Helgerson and her team share shots of the lovely, atmospheric spaces they create and encounter.

Photo: instagram / @jhinteriordesign

Illinois-based interior designer Kate Marker styles and shares shots of elegant, stately spaces.

Photo: instagram / @katemarkerinteriors

Katrina Chambers 'grams pics from her lifestyle and interior blog, which is full of fun, budget-friendly ideas.

Photo: instagram / @katrinas_instagram

Los Angeles-based interior designer, photographer, and stylist Tessa Neustadt 'grams shots of absolutely gorgeous, light-infused spaces—plus glimpses into her glam life.

Photo: instagram / @tessaneustadt

Jeffrey Bilhuber calls himself "the quintessential New York designer," and the rooms he designs are infused with color, personality, and creativity.

Photo: instagram / @jeffreybilhuber

