Interior Designer Nina Freudenberger Chats Safari Chic for the Home



L to R: Diane von Furstenberg, Alexander Wang, Burberry, Rag & Bone, Nanette Lepore.



This season the fashion pages are filled with muted olive greens, wearable khakis and looks styled perfectly for your next safari adventure. To embrace the entire trend, not just in your wardrobe, we chose a few simple and affordable ideas inspired by the new season to update your home.

Natural Tree-Stump Side Table ($199) at westelm.com



One key feature to this look is the use of natural materials. We love this unique piece from West Elm. Aside from the strikingly simple silhouette, it’s a multi-tasker it’s do just as well as an end table or a stool.



Basay Basket ($59.95) at crateandbarrel.com



A cluttered room is nothing short of an eye sore. Keep things organized while with this modern take on the safari look. Use the basket to hide shoes in your front entry or store magazines.



Belgian Linen Tufted Coffee Ottoman ($695) at restorationhardware.com



Replace those hard-edged coffee tables for something more comfortable. These ottomans can easily double as a coffee table by adding a stacking tray or art books to create a hard surface where needed, or to just kick up your feet to relax.



Tyrol Horn Cup ($21) at jaysonhomeandgarden.com



Natural and stunning shouldn’t be mutually exclusive. A great addition to your desk, use these horn cups to hold pencils or your makeup brushes.

Box-Weave Hurricanes ($33) at westelm.com



Ready for some romance? These hurricanes will set the mood of a safari tent adventure. Turn off overhead lighting and pretend you’re on a faraway adventure.

Nina Freudenberger attended the Rhode Island School of Design, graduating in 2003 with a Bachelors of Fine Arts and a Bachelors of Architecture. She moved to New York City to accept a position at the prestigious interior design firm, Kondylis Design. After four years working as a senior designer, Freudenberger ventured out on her own and founded Haus Interior, an interior design firm specializing in the decoration of private residences, model homes and commercial spaces. In June of 2009, she opened the flagship home accessories boutique for Haus Interior in Nolita, NYC.

