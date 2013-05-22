Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent on His Favorite Piece of Furniture

This week on The Unexpected Insider, interior designer Jeremiah Brent offered some easy, DIY tips on how to up the style ante on your home—without spending a fortune.

The rising design star may have started off in the world of reality TV—Brent was a costar on “The Rachel Zoe Project”—but he’s now working full-time on his own design firm, and is focused on finding new ways to how people how to really “connect” with design.

Here, Brent reveals the best piece of advice he ever heard (from Winston Churchill!), as well as the most prized piece of furniture in his home.

StyleCaster: What was the moment when you knew you’d really “made it”?

Jeremiah Brent: Ha! I don’t think I’ll ever feel as though I’ve “made” it. Being able to pay my bills was a good start. I guess the more important moment was when I realized the work I was doing through design was affecting people in a positive and emotional way. Interior design is in need of a new, young, fresh perspective, and my hope is that through my work—both in interiors and television—I show people how to really connect with design and have fun with it.

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received from a mentor or a friend?

Winston Churchill once wrote, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” It’s a quote that’s always stuck with me. Follow your passion and remember it’s all a journey. Oh, and: “Two tears in a bucket, then mother-f— it”!

What’s the most prized item in your home and why?

There’s a bourbon leather chair that I’ve had for the better part of my adult life. It was the first piece of expensive furniture I ever bought. We’re talking eat-soup-for-two-weeks-after-purchase expensive. I saw it and fell in love with it. It’s been with me through every move and makes any space I’ve been in feel like home instantly. Not to mention, it’s my dog Tucker’s favorite chair.