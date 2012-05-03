StyleCaster
Share

Interior Design Darling Nate Berkus Takes On Target Home

What's hot
StyleCaster

Interior Design Darling Nate Berkus Takes On Target Home

Spencer Cain
by
Interior Design Darling Nate Berkus Takes On Target Home
5 Start slideshow

In a crowded sea of designer collaborations, this is one I’m actually excited about. Interior designer, lifestyle guru and perennial favorite of every boy in Chelsea, Nate Berkus has teamed up with Target for a new home collection. The Nate Berkus Collection will be available at Target stores as well as the website beginning October 21. This is hardly your average home line, and it will feature an array of products including bedding, bath, accessories, lighting, rugs and window treatments.

Considering the fact that everyone can’t shell out the cash for a top interior designer, this makes it a little easier to snag some serious style for your home. Prices range from $5.99 to $149.99. I’m about to spend more than $5.99 on a small Starbucks drink, so obviously this is outrageously well-priced. “I created this collection for Target with my philosophy that homes should evoke a feeling, not a theme,” Berkus said. “There is something for everyone in this line, so I’m thrilled to offer Target guests’ patterns, colors and objects that represent what I love most for the home.”

While Berkus is known for his high-profile projects, helping out clients and being able to offer affordable alternatives to products that tend to be pricey is what he is happiest doing. Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the home line, and let us know what you think!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Nate Berkus

Photo: Nate Berkus/

Nate Berkus Collection at Target Snakeskin Box - $24.99

Nate Berkus Collection at Target Decorative Pillows - $24.99 each

Photo: Ecom/Ecom

Nake Berkus Collection at Target Toss Pillows, Studded Shams and Duvet Set (F-Q) - $24.99 - $89.99

Photo: Ecom/Ecom

Nate Berkus Collection at Target Decorative Bowls - $7.99 - $14.99

Photo: Special Project/Special Project

Next slideshow starts in 10s

It’s The Time Of The Season: The 25 Most Popular Bathing Suit Moments Captured...

It’s The Time Of The Season: The 25 Most Popular Bathing Suit Moments Captured...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share