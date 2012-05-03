Interior Design Darling Nate Berkus Takes On Target Home

In a crowded sea of designer collaborations, this is one I’m actually excited about. Interior designer, lifestyle guru and perennial favorite of every boy in Chelsea, Nate Berkus has teamed up with Target for a new home collection. The Nate Berkus Collection will be available at Target stores as well as the website beginning October 21. This is hardly your average home line, and it will feature an array of products including bedding, bath, accessories, lighting, rugs and window treatments.

Considering the fact that everyone can’t shell out the cash for a top interior designer, this makes it a little easier to snag some serious style for your home. Prices range from $5.99 to $149.99. I’m about to spend more than $5.99 on a small Starbucks drink, so obviously this is outrageously well-priced. “I created this collection for Target with my philosophy that homes should evoke a feeling, not a theme,” Berkus said. “There is something for everyone in this line, so I’m thrilled to offer Target guests’ patterns, colors and objects that represent what I love most for the home.”

While Berkus is known for his high-profile projects, helping out clients and being able to offer affordable alternatives to products that tend to be pricey is what he is happiest doing. Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the home line, and let us know what you think!