What I Want Now: Interior Design Guru Nate Berkus Shares His Fall Must-Haves

While the temperature outside is cooling off for most of us, things are heating up for design guru Nate Berkus. His fabulously chic 150-piece collection, exclusive to Target hit stores last week, and includes high-style essentials like chevron comforters and ikat bath towels, and fabulously original decorative accents (check out this amazing lacquer tortoise shell)! Berkus also recently debuted his second book The Things That Matter, which offers readers a highly personal peek into the homes of stylish influencers.

Naturally, we were curious about what someone like Nate covets, and here he lets us in on his stylish seasonal wishlist.