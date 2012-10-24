What I Want Now: Interior Design Guru Nate Berkus Shares His Fall Must-Haves

While the temperature outside is cooling off for most of us, things are heating up for design guru Nate Berkus. His fabulously chic 150-piece collection, exclusive to Target hit stores last week, and includes high-style essentials like chevron comforters and ikat bath towels, and fabulously original decorative accents (check out this amazing lacquer tortoise shell)! Berkus also recently debuted his second book The Things That Matter, which offers readers a highly personal peek into the homes of stylish influencers.
Naturally, we were curious about what someone like Nate covets, and here he lets us in on his stylish seasonal wishlist.
Read on to see what interior designer, author, and TV personality Nate Berkus wants for fall!
“I've always collected boxes. I'm not sure if they find me or I find them when I'm shopping. This one, that I designed for my line sold at Target, already has a place in my home."
Nate Berkus Lacquer Decorative Box, $19.99; at Target
“As far as clothes are concerned, few things are as classic as chinos. These by J-Crew are my favorite."
Slim-Fit Chinos, $75; at J. Crew
“I couldn't put this book down. It's my most recent favorite read."
Come to the Edge: A Love Story, $10; at Amazon
“This lacquered chain is one of my favorite pieces in my collection at Target. It’s perfect layered onto a coffee table, or book shelf."
Nate Berkus Lacquer Chain Link, $12.99; at Target
“Even as a guy, when you work in TV you learn you need a good make up remover. This one's my go-to.”
Dr. Colbert Intensify Facial Discs, $85; at Barneys
“I don't know who could look at these and not want them.”
Christian Louboutin Rolling Spikes Red Sole Smoking Slipper, $1,395; at Neiman Marcus
"Hermes scents are always unisex which is what I love about them. It makes them a fail-proof option for your guest room nightstand."
Hermès Eau de Pamplemousse Pose Eau de Cologne, $125; at Nordstrom
"These tees are a staple in my wardrobe."
Saturdays Surf NYC Tee, $40; at Mr. Porter
“I'm the guy at the airport who still revisits the roller bag. There's just something so handsome about well-made luggage that I can't resist."
Louis Vuitton Taiga Leather Roller Bag; $3,650; at Louis Vuitton