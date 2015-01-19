StyleCaster
20 Interesting Ways to Style a Classic Striped Shirt

Kristen Bousquet
by
There are those classic items that every one of us has somewhere in their wardrobe—a little black dress, the perfect blazer, and a classic striped shirt. While we love these closet staples, styling them in an interesting way can prove challenging.

MORE: From Coco Chanel to Alexa Chung: A Brief History of the Iconic Breton Stripe

We’re here to show you some ways that you can style that classic breton striped shirt and not look so, well, boring. Click through the slideshow for the ultimate source of inspiration.

1 of 20

Photo: Thrifts & Threads

Photo: Living in a Kitten's World

Photo: Vogue Haus

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Pinch of Chic

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: Dentelle & Fleurs

Photo: Hashtag Liz

Photo: Fashion Attacks

Photo: Dylana Suarez

Photo: Clothed Much

Photo: Ring My Bell

Photo: Toks Blog

Photo: Style by Yellow Button

Photo: Daria Daria

Photo: We the People Style

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Sincerely Jules 

Photo: Elle

