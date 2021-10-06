The Device That Shoppers Say Replaces Practically Every Kitchen Appliance Is Suddenly On Sale

Something’s in the water this fall, because so many brands decided that Black Friday is now no longer a one-day sale event, but a months-long mega affair. The one place leading the pack in discounts? Amazon, of course. They’re having this huge Epic Daily Deals thing where you can shop everything from AirPods to Le Creuset cookware at shockingly low prices. Seriously, AirPods are at the lowest price they’ve been all year right now.

Another sale we’re eyeing is on Instant Pots, you know the pressure cookers that do essentially everything you’d possibly want, from sautéing to air frying. Usually, these all-in-one kitchen appliances cost around $100, but you can shop them today for closer to $80. Four different models are discounted, so it won’t be too tough to find one that fits all your needs.

The best thing about these devices is their ability to not only whip up delicious meals, but also replace a bunch of clunky appliances that you probably only rarely use. (We’re looking at you, Crock Pots and rice cookers). Seriously, shoppers say it’s “basically the only kitchen appliance you need.”

“It has been the best purchase I’ve done in a while,” wrote one Instant Pot reviewer. “Everything just cooks perfectly every single time, it’s so versatile and easy to use. Don’t even think twice about buying it, this is something you NEED in your life!”

Below, check out the four Instant Pots on sale now at Amazon.

