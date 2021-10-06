The Device That Shoppers Say Replaces Practically Every Kitchen Appliance Is Suddenly On Sale

Something’s in the water this fall, because so many brands decided that Black Friday is now no longer a one-day sale event, but a months-long mega affair. The one place leading the pack in discounts? Amazon, of course. They’re having this huge Epic Daily Deals thing where you can shop everything from AirPods to Le Creuset cookware at shockingly low prices. Seriously, AirPods are at the lowest price they’ve been all year right now.
Another sale we’re eyeing is on Instant Pots, you know the pressure cookers that do essentially everything you’d possibly want, from sautéing to air frying. Usually, these all-in-one kitchen appliances cost around $100, but you can shop them today for closer to $80. Four different models are discounted, so it won’t be too tough to find one that fits all your needs.
The best thing about these devices is their ability to not only whip up delicious meals, but also replace a bunch of clunky appliances that you probably only rarely use. (We’re looking at you, Crock Pots and rice cookers). Seriously, shoppers say it’s “basically the only kitchen appliance you need.”
“It has been the best purchase I’ve done in a while,” wrote one Instant Pot reviewer. “Everything just cooks perfectly every single time, it’s so versatile and easy to use. Don’t even think twice about buying it, this is something you NEED in your life!”
Below, check out the four Instant Pots on sale now at Amazon.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
If you’re worried about this appliance taking up a lot of kitchen place, consider getting the 9-in-1 cooker in the small 3-quart size. This way, you’ll have enough room in it to whip up a relatively substantial family-sized meal without having to give up too much essential counter space.
The larger 6- and 8-quart sized models of this appliance are also discounted (but at a bit of a smaller discount).
The 9-in-1 pressure cookers have the ability to cook soups, boil eggs, bake cakes (this is a great Instant Pot cake recipe, btw), and even create yogurts. The time settings ensure that you won’t accidentally burn any of your dishes, and the simple one-touch cooking buttons make things all the more simpler when you’re feeling drained after work or want to stay relaxed on the weekends.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
You know how you’ve always wanted an air fryer—but also have always considered getting an Instant Pot? This appliance keeps you from having to decide between one or the other, because it’s both! And then some!
It has a whopping 11 pre-designed cooking settings so you’ll never grow bored of testing out new recipes. Plus, it comes with the following additions: an air fryer lid, broil and dehydrating tray, air fryer basket and base, and a stainless steel cooking pot. Have we mentioned that this thing can replace all of the lonely appliances you haven’t touched in your pantry? We have? Well, consider this your reminder, then.