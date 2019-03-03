17 Plant-Based Instant Pot Recipes for Meatless Mondays

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re curious (and a little confused) about plant-based Instant Pot recipes, you’ve come to the right place. Plant-based diets are everywhere lately, and to be honest, everyone’s interpretation is a little bit different. While I’m a big fan of eating a diet rich in plant foods like whole grains, fruits, veggies, nuts and legumes, I also love all food, and wouldn’t dream of cutting out meat, dairy or the processed stuff that I love from time to time. That said, the strictest definition of a plant-based diet is one free of all animal products, AKA a vegan diet.

Plant-based meals also emphasize whole foods, which can be a little bit overwhelming if you’re used to relying on convenience foods and pre-made stuff. If you’re thinking about going fully plant-based, definitely do your research and talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian before making any big changes. But, if you’re just looking to add a few plant-based meals to your rotation, plant-based Instant Pot recipes are a great place to start.

First of all, it’s far less intimidating to cook new-to-you ingredients and recipes when the Instant Pot actually does all the work for you. Second, the pressure-cook setting of an Instant Pot is perfect for cooking healthy, inexpensive plant-based proteins like chickpeas, black beans and tofu. No matter what your stance on the plant-based diet (like I said, cutting foods out of my diet completely just isn’t my thing), the following 17 plant-based Instant Pot recipes deserve a spot in your weeknight routine.

Chickpea Curry

This vegetable-packed, coconut milk-based chickpea curry is done in just 30 minutes.

Mexican Quinoa with Cilantro and Lime Dressing

If you love quinoa but want to shake things up in the flavor department, try this Mexican-inspired quinoa with cilantro and lime dressing for a tart, herb-y kick.

Vegan Burritos

There are so many exciting things about burritos, plant-based or not. The best thing about these, though, is that the recipe makes more than enough for lunch leftovers the next day.

Vegan Chili

Foregoing meat doesn’t have to mean forgoing comfort food. This vegan chili is flavorful, filling and packed with good-for-you ingredients.

Easy Vegan Burrito Bowls

The base of these vegan burrito bowls is a tasty mix of corn, beans, rice and plenty of spices. When it comes to toppings, the sky’s the limit.

Golden Turmeric Lentil Stew

Turmeric doesn’t have the magical powers that Instagram influencers would lead you to believe. But, if you’re feeling a little under the weather, this turmeric lentil stew is a great cozy dinner option.

Lentil Curry

When it comes to simple, filling, inexpensive food, it doesn’t get much better than lentil curry.

Lentil Spaghetti

Forget stovetop spaghetti bolognese, this entire lentil spaghetti dinner cooks in the Instant Pot and is incredibly tasty.

Falafel

Toast up a couple of pita pockets to house these falafel balls, and you’ll have a simple meal that’ll satisfy even the most intense carb craving.

Cuban Black Beans

A pot of these Cuban black beans can last all week, and works as a salad topper, rice mix-in or sandwich filling.

Vegan Mac and Cheese

The secret to this mac and “cheese”? A super creamy sauce made with cashews, almond milk, and nutritional yeast.

Tomato Soup

This tomato soup is so silky, you might not believe there isn’t a lick of cream in there.

Vegan Alfredo

What goes into vegan Alfredo sauce, you ask? A mix of blended cashews and pureed cauliflower!

Chana Masala

Chana masala may have complex flavor, but the process of throwing it all together in an Instant Pot is blessedly simple.

Enchilada Soup

Meaty mushrooms and dense walnuts give this vegan enchilada soup its perfect texture.

Butternut Squash Soup

Can’t decide on sweet or savory? This butternut squash soup is the perfect mix of both, and gets its richness from coconut milk.

Peanut Tofu Curry with Rice

Shake up your normal routine with peanut tofu curry, which will likely earn a place in your regular dinner rotation.