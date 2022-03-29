These Genius Under-$15 Instant Pot Molds Make Egg Bites, Steam Veggies & So Much More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Instant Pots are great because they make cooking easier and quicker than ever. All it takes is throwing in a few ingredients, pressing a few buttons and voilà. Dinner is made. But what if I told you that there’s a way to make using Instant Pots even easier? To make your food even tastier? More restaurant-quality?

Buckle up, because your mind is about to be blown. Along with its beloved appliances, Instant Pot also offers a line of accessories that are brilliant. They consist of molds and baskets designed for everything, from steaming veggies to baking egg bites. Each accessory fits perfectly inside the appliance (it’s designed by the same brand, after all) and can be removed just as easily. They’re seamless and easy to clean. These hacks allow home chefs to add even more flavor and perfection to each dish. With them, any guesswork is immediately wiped away. That intimidating recipe you found on the Food Network? It’s easy peasy with these things.

Read on below about Instant Pot’s egg cookers, veggie steamers and roasting racks. Each is below $15 and comes with stellar reviews and ratings (more than 9,000 perfect ones, to be exact) from shoppers who swear their lives have been forever changed.

Instant Pot Official Silicone Steamer Basket

Toss in your favorite veggies and drop this steamer into your Instant Pot then wait—your broccoli, carrots and onions will be soft and full of flavor in no time. The clever design clips together at the top so you can easily grab it and lift your food out once it’s cooked. And, the ventilation holes perfect steaming every time.

“I ordered this green beauty last week and have been using it nonstop,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It’s so much better (and dare I say, safer) than my old-style steamer, which didn’t have handles and was a bear to get out of the IP without either burning myself or dumping whatever I was steaming. This basket has handy handles that lock together when inside the IP, and the whole thing is heat resistant so even when I’ve released the pressure and just opened the lid the basket handles are barely even warm to the touch! The capacity is great, too.”

Instant Pot Official Silicone Egg Bites Pan

You know those egg bites from Starbucks that you always spend too much money on? Turns out, you can make them at home and with this pan, they’ll taste just as good. The egg bites mold does so much more than breakfast, though. You can also craft up muffins, cupcakes and whatever other bite-sized dishes are on your mind.

“This accessory is much more cost-effective than a sous vide!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Yes, I realize they won’t have the same texture as those made in one, but I was guessing I’m probably not that picky. This product ended up working great.”

Instant Pot Official Silicone Roasting Rack

Who needs a grill when you have this roasting rack that works just as well? The rack is made for meat-lovers who can’t stand pools of grease that typically come with their cooked dishes, since it helps all that gunk drain and drip away.

“We have here a gadget so simple but so beautifully conceived that it would be easy to overlook it and miss out in all the useful things it can do for you,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They promote it as a grilling rack to elevate meats, fish and vegetable foods off the bottom of the cooker to help drain oils, fat and grease.”

Instant Pot Official Silicone Egg Rack

Hard-boiled eggs have never been easier to make than with this rack. The two racks fit nine eggs each so you can whip up 18 at a time—and in minutes.

“Nine perfectly boiled eggs in 5 minutes!” exclaimed one reviewer. “Plus, I use it for anything that needs to be elevated above the bottom of the pan: cakes, custards, even chicken. The silicon can hold the smells if you’re using a lot of garlic, but the eggs won’t mind it a bit. I just throw it in the dishwasher when needed.”

Instant Pot Official Bakeware Sling

If you’ve ever cooked a large meal, like a roasted chicken, in an Instant Pot, you know the struggle of getting it out. Give your burned fingers a break and use this bakeware sling instead. It grabs onto your dishes and the interlocking handles allow for swift retrieval.

“I love the versatility this sling has,” wrote one reviewer. “I got it to make it easy to lift out my cheesecake’s pan (and is great for that) but I can also treat it like a trivet and pull out a full chicken if needed now without worrying how I was otherwise going to get it out cleanly and without burning myself.”