StyleCaster
Share

17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That’ll Save You So Much Time

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That’ll Save You So Much Time

by
17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That’ll Save You So Much Time
Photo: Number 2 Pencil.

Scroll To See More Images

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, I’m not sure what you’re waiting for (all though, rest assured, you likely won’t get through this list of Instant Pot chicken recipes without ordering one). It’s the perfect tool for pretty much everything, thanks to the fact that it’s a slow-cooker, pressure-cooker, rice-cooker, steamer and sauté pan, all in a single machine. (And really, what more could you possibly ask for?)

If you’ve been staring at your Instant Pot for a couple of weeks, not sure what to do with it, these easy Instant Pot chicken recipes will serve as serious inspiration. Chicken is a weeknight staple, but sometimes it can be a pain to cook. Instead of worrying about sheet pan or stovetop dinners, try cooking your chicken in the Instant Pot instead. It’s just as tasty, and usually much quicker.

The 17 Instant Pot chicken recipes below are packed with protein and flavor, call for simple ingredients, and don’t require much cleanup. Add one (or several) to next week’s meal plan.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Chicken Breasts

A Pinch of Healthy.

1. Chicken Breasts

For meal prep, nothing is more versatile than a big batch of seasoned Instant Pot chicken breasts.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Spicy Honey Chicken

The Typical Mom.

2. Spicy Honey Instant Pot Chicken

This sweet and spicy Instant Pot chicken is great over rice or another whole grain, alongside a pile of stir-fried veggies.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Italian Chicken Breasts

The Recipe Rebel.

3. Italian-Style Chicken Breasts

If you usually find chicken breasts too dry, this Instant Pot Italian chicken will change your mind.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Shredded Mexican-Style Chicken

Rebooted Mom.

4. Shredded Mexican-Style Chicken

Whether you serve it in tacos or burritos, over rice or salad, this Mexican-style Instant Pot chicken will add a zing to your meal.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Instant Pot Chicken Wings

Lemon Blossoms.

5. Chicken Wings

It doesn’t need to be game day for it to be chicken wing day.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Chicken Noodle Soup

The Typical Mom.

6. Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup fixes everything, and the Instant Pot solves the mystery of how to make chicken noodle soup on a weeknight.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Lemon Butter Chicken

Recipes Worth Repeating.

7. Lemon Butter Chicken

This saucy Instant Pot lemon butter chicken works best served over a big pile of rice, pasta, or mashed potatoes.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Chicken and Dumplings

Jo Cooks.

8. Chicken and Dumplings

Whether chicken and dumplings is old hat, or a new-to-you combination, this Instant Pot version is a stellar addition to the dinner rotation.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Creamy Chicken Soup

Eat Well 101.

9. Creamy Chicken Soup

Broth-based soups are great, but sometimes a creamy chicken soup is what really does the trick.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Chicken Thighs

Crunch Creamy Sweet.

10. Chicken Thighs

Think you can’t get crispy skinned chicken thighs in the Instant Pot? Think again.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Honey Sesame Chicken

Six Sisters Stuff.

11. Honey Sesame Chicken

This Instant Pot shredded chicken is the perfect add-on to any weeknight dinner.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Chicken Tacos

Crunchy Creamy Sweet.

12. Chicken Tacos

You’ll always be ready for taco Tuesday with these easy Instant Pot chicken tacos.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Teriyaki Chicken Thighs

The Typical Mom.

13. Teriyaki Chicken Thighs

Who doesn’t love a good teriyaki chicken thigh?

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Creamy Mushroom and Chicken Stew

Instant Pot Eats.

14. Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Stew

Mushrooms add extra meaty texture to this luscious Instant Pot chicken stew.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Chicken Burrito Bowls

Number 2 Pencil.

15. Chicken Burrito Bowls

Chipotle can wait—next time you’re craving a burrito bowl, do it in the Instant Pot.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Chicken Chili

Bake Eat Repeat.

16. Chicken Chili

Where’s the beef? Not in this Instant Pot chicken chili.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That'll Save You So Much Time | Chicken and Rice

A Pinch of Healthy.

17. Chicken and Rice

This simple Instant Pot chicken and rice recipe is made with herbs and veggies, so it’s extra delicious.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share