17 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That’ll Save You So Much Time

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, I’m not sure what you’re waiting for (all though, rest assured, you likely won’t get through this list of Instant Pot chicken recipes without ordering one). It’s the perfect tool for pretty much everything, thanks to the fact that it’s a slow-cooker, pressure-cooker, rice-cooker, steamer and sauté pan, all in a single machine. (And really, what more could you possibly ask for?)

If you’ve been staring at your Instant Pot for a couple of weeks, not sure what to do with it, these easy Instant Pot chicken recipes will serve as serious inspiration. Chicken is a weeknight staple, but sometimes it can be a pain to cook. Instead of worrying about sheet pan or stovetop dinners, try cooking your chicken in the Instant Pot instead. It’s just as tasty, and usually much quicker.

The 17 Instant Pot chicken recipes below are packed with protein and flavor, call for simple ingredients, and don’t require much cleanup. Add one (or several) to next week’s meal plan.

1. Chicken Breasts

For meal prep, nothing is more versatile than a big batch of seasoned Instant Pot chicken breasts.

2. Spicy Honey Instant Pot Chicken

This sweet and spicy Instant Pot chicken is great over rice or another whole grain, alongside a pile of stir-fried veggies.

3. Italian-Style Chicken Breasts

If you usually find chicken breasts too dry, this Instant Pot Italian chicken will change your mind.

4. Shredded Mexican-Style Chicken

Whether you serve it in tacos or burritos, over rice or salad, this Mexican-style Instant Pot chicken will add a zing to your meal.

5. Chicken Wings

It doesn’t need to be game day for it to be chicken wing day.

6. Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup fixes everything, and the Instant Pot solves the mystery of how to make chicken noodle soup on a weeknight.

7. Lemon Butter Chicken

This saucy Instant Pot lemon butter chicken works best served over a big pile of rice, pasta, or mashed potatoes.

8. Chicken and Dumplings

Whether chicken and dumplings is old hat, or a new-to-you combination, this Instant Pot version is a stellar addition to the dinner rotation.

9. Creamy Chicken Soup

Broth-based soups are great, but sometimes a creamy chicken soup is what really does the trick.

10. Chicken Thighs

Think you can’t get crispy skinned chicken thighs in the Instant Pot? Think again.

11. Honey Sesame Chicken

This Instant Pot shredded chicken is the perfect add-on to any weeknight dinner.

12. Chicken Tacos

You’ll always be ready for taco Tuesday with these easy Instant Pot chicken tacos.

13. Teriyaki Chicken Thighs

Who doesn’t love a good teriyaki chicken thigh?

14. Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Stew

Mushrooms add extra meaty texture to this luscious Instant Pot chicken stew.

15. Chicken Burrito Bowls

Chipotle can wait—next time you’re craving a burrito bowl, do it in the Instant Pot.

16. Chicken Chili

Where’s the beef? Not in this Instant Pot chicken chili.

17. Chicken and Rice

This simple Instant Pot chicken and rice recipe is made with herbs and veggies, so it’s extra delicious.