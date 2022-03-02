This Genius Kitchen Appliance Turns Your Instant Pot Into an Air Fryer in Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Almost everyone seemed to quickly hop on board with air fryers, and we don’t blame them. They crisp your fries to perfection and roast your veggies to crunch levels you’d expect from a pro chef. But not everyone has one of these magic-wielding kitchen appliances. If you don’t have an air fryer, you might at least own a pressure cooker. If you do, you’re in serious luck, because we found an innovative attachment that turns your Instant Pot into an air fryer in seconds.

Yup, you heard that right. No more agonizing over being the only person in your friend group without an air fryer, and no more spring cleaning to make enough counter space for a whole other kitchen appliance. With Sousvide Art’s CrunchLid, your pressure cooker now doubles as an air fryer, and isn’t that just the ultimate dream.

Not only does this set come with the air fryer attachment itself, it’s accompanied by a frying mesh basket, steam rack, silicone mat and kitchen tongs to assist you in creating the most delicious meals.

“It’s quite compact, yet powerful enough to air fry everything we’ve thrown at it,” wrote another shopper. “Easy cleanup, too. Super glad it easily stores in its box and can be put away into a much smaller space until needed.”

For $80, that’s a pretty sweet steal if you ask us. Get frying with Sousvide Art’s CrunchLid and you’ll never experience air fryer FOMO again.

Though the air fryer lid doesn’t fit on every pressure cooker, it works on most six-quart and eight-quart models, such as ones from the most popular brands like Instant Pot, Mealthy and Yedi.

If you buy a brand new air fryer, it’ll take up counter and storage space, but it’ll also likely cost more. This makes it great for people who live in a small apartment or those who are on a budget.

Not to mention, this attachment is super easy to use. There are seven different pre-set modes for foods like meat, fish and veg. Plus, you can adjust the temperature and cook time. Fry, boil and bake your way through all the air fryer recipes you’ve been dying to try.

“I was skeptical at first, but once I started using it, I fell in love! I had a counter top air fryer and it took up so much space,” wrote one reviewer who gave this simple hack a five-star rating. “This is small enough to go in a cabinet when not in use. I have an 8-quart Instant Pot and the lid fits perfectly. I have cooked personal pizzas with it, chicken tenders, and french fries. It does a great job!”

Several reviewers also raved about being able to see through the clear lid to check on the progress of their meals, something you can’t do with most other pressure cooker lids.

“This gem was delivered today, and I promptly tried it out! Perfect chicken legs and Brussels sprouts! I have a Breville toaster oven/air fryer. It’s great, but this little gem is so much easier to clean!” wrote another shopper. “LOVE that you can see through the lid to check on the cooking process. Instant Pot’s lid doesn’t do that!”

For all you aspiring air fryer owners, your dream will soon become a reality thanks to Sousvide Art’s CrunchLid.