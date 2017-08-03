StyleCaster
13 Instagrammers to Follow on a Bad Day

Christina Grasso
by
Photo: Instagram/@ruthielindsey

As it turns out, being a human is not always a walk in the park. (Unless it’s a park with falling trees, plenty of weeds, and on any given day, no less than five people who you’d like to launch out of a space cannon on a one-way voyage to the moon.) And even though the Internet is known to bring out the absolute worst in people, it can also be a source of levity and light–especially on days when everything blows.

MORE: 45 Non-Cheesy Quotes on Body Image

Ahead, find 13 ‘grammers whose #content may not make you see trees of green and red roses, too; but will make you laugh, make you cry, and think happy little thoughts.

@ruthielindsey

Photo: instagram / @ruthielindsey

@dallasclayton

Photo: instagram / @dallasclayton

@cleowade

Photo: instagram / @cleowade

@sophiabush

Photo: instagram / @sophiabush

@isra.althibeh

Photo: instagram

@projectheal

Photo: instagram / @projectheal

@chrissimpsonsartist

Photo: instagram / @chrissimpsonsartist

@notesontheway

Photo: instagram / @notesontheway

@pieraluisa

Photo: instagram / @pieraluisa

@amberibarreche

Photo: instagram

@iamthatgirl

Photo: instagram / @iamthatgirl

@mytherapistsays

Photo: instagram / @mytherapistsays

@shitheadsteve

Photo: instagram

