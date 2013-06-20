Fashion’s Next Obsession Has Launched: Video For Instagram

Get ready, friends, for a whole new level of selfies, #OOTD posts, and “guess where I am?!” Instagram posts, as the social media giant has officially launched a new video app in partnership with Facebook.

According to a release from the tech company, users will be able to “easily capture and edit up to 15 seconds of video, make it beautiful with one of 13 new filters, and choose their cover frame to select their favorite scene to appear in their feed.”

As an added bonus that’s sure to take the app one step above direct competitor Vine—the six-second Twitter video app that has already transfixed the fashion community—is a new kind of technology that converts shaky mobile video into something more professional looking.

The Video app is already available via the iTunes store, as well as for Google Android devices. “We’re excited to see what the community will bring to video, whether it’s your local cafe showing you [just how they made your latte art] this morning or an Instagrammer on the other side of the world taking you on a tour of their city,” Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom says in a statement.

Watch the video above to learn how to use the new feature, and then leave your thoughts in the comments below!

MORE INSTAGRAM ON STYLECASTER:

Rihanna’s Most Scandalous Instagram Photos

Miley Cyrus Posts Risqué Photos To Instagram