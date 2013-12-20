10 Winter Street Style Outfits To Try This Weekend

One of the most fun things about putting together the weekly Best Street Style of Instagram is seeing women all over the world dress super stylishly for their respective seasons. This week, we had to fight off insane jealousy pangs over ladies donning shorts and bright florals like it ain’t no thang—we’re still trudging through snow here in the Big Apple!
This week brings style all the way from Kiev in Ukraine to right here in New York, with designers ranging from Nicholas Kirkwood to Burberry. Sweaters get mixed with shorts, fur with polka dots, and everything in between.
Click through the gallery above to see our 10 favorite street style snaps of the week from Instagram!
We're not sure if "hair swinging" can technically be called an accessory, but this girl really rocks it well.
Photo: Instagram.com/mariamayap
We love that this entire outfit, worn by a London-based buyer, is pink—save for the pastel blue-tipped Nicholas Kirkwood booties. Incredibly chic.
Photo: Instagram.com/yulifab
All gray everything—except for a bold red lip. This outfit screams "winter."
Photo: Instagram.com/thefashioncuisine
There's no ear muff like a Burberry ear muff. And we just love the tiny fur bag, which offsets the whole look in a playful way.
Instagram.com/sidewalkhustle
This is one way to pull Cher's plaid skirts from the '90s closet. The slate blue of this blogger's booties pulls out the azure hues of her skirt nicely.
Instagram.com/modajustcoco
Somewhere in the world, the weather is warm enough to wear this outfit in December. And for this, we are supremely jealous of this Kiev-based blogger (well, that, and her long gams).
Photo: Instagram.com/oh_so_eireen
Grandpa sweater done right: we love the faint oxblood color of this oversize chunky knit, and how she complements it nicely with the statement necklace.
Photo: Instagram.com/letipaletti
This photo from blogger Angelica Blicks is technically a throwback to this summer, but we can't not post a street style shot of someone rocking gold lamé shorts so well.
Photo: Instagram.com/angelicablicks
This is how you do chess board chic.
Photo: Instagram.com/carascliche
From the top of her very fuzzy hat to the bottom of her chicly-outfitted feet, we love this gal's fun look.
Photo: Instagram.com/adashoffashblog