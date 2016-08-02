Instagram Launches ‘Stories,’ a Direct Rip-Off of the Snapchat Feature

The difference between Instagram and Snapchat can perhaps be best summed up by Kylie Jenner‘s feeds on both social media platforms in the past 24 hours. On Instagram, she posted five shots of herself (excessive even for Jenner, but it is her birthday month) in a slip dress before going on a date with Tyga, along with a couple of promotional snaps—Kylie Cosmetics, Puma. But on Snapchat, she posted no less than 31 photos and videos to her “Story,” including a bunch of videos as her new Birthday Edition makeup sold out online, a Snapchat live from her date with Tyga, and many, many videos of her dogs.

In other words, people generally use IG for curated lifestyle shots, and Snapchat to post everything else, because their Snaps will disappear after 24 hours, and an Instapost lasts forever (or until you decide to delete it). But that could all change today, if Instagram has their way. “Today, we’re introducing Instagram Stories, a new feature that lets you share all the moments of your day, not just the ones you want to keep on your profile,” IG posted on their blog. “As you share multiple photos and videos, they appear together in a slideshow format: your story.”

Don’t worry: Instagram isn’t delusional, and their CEO, Kevin Systrom, fully admits that this is a direct copy of Snapchat’s feature. When a writer at Tech Crunch pointed out the similarities, Systrom didn’t miss a beat. “Totally,” he said. “They deserve all the credit,” he said of Snapchat.

“Gmail was not the first email client. Google Maps was certainly not the first map,” Systrom said. “The iPhone was definitely not the first phone. The question is what do you do with that format? What do you do with that idea? Do you build on it? Do you add new things? Are you trying to bring it in a new direction?”

The answers to these questions will come to light in the coming weeks, as people use (or don’t use) the Stories feature, which even has tools like Snapchat’s. “With Instagram Stories, you don’t have to worry about overposting,” the IG blog says. “Instead, you can share as much as you want throughout the day—with as much creativity as you want. You can bring your story to life in new ways with text and drawing tools. The photos and videos will disappear after 24 hours and won’t appear on your profile grid or in feed.”

Hmm. Since we all already have a forum for that—Snapchat—it’s hard to say if this’ll take off or not. All eyes on Jenner, Snapchat’s veritable poster child, in the coming weeks. We’re betting she’ll stay true to Snapchat, but only time will tell.