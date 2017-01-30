The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the SAG Awards 2017

Behind the scenes last night at the SAG Awards, Danielle Brooks and Laverne Cox had a little dance party, Kate Hudson fan-girled over Wyatt Russell, and makeup artist Patrick Ta showed exactly how to recreate Sophia Bush’s incredible makeup look. And those were just a few of the BTS highlights.

The best part of any award show is arguably the photos and videos the stars post themselves before, during, and after the televised part broadcast to the world, and last night was no exception. Celebs love showing off their best friends, glam squads, and seriously star-studded moments just like the rest of us—and last night, some of our favorite stars did just that. Ahead, find the best Instagrams from the 2017 SAG Awards.