StyleCaster
Share

The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the SAG Awards 2017

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the SAG Awards 2017

by
The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the SAG Awards 2017
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

Behind the scenes last night at the SAG Awards, Danielle Brooks and Laverne Cox had a little dance party, Kate Hudson fan-girled over Wyatt Russell, and makeup artist Patrick Ta showed exactly how to recreate Sophia Bush’s incredible makeup look. And those were just a few of the BTS highlights.

MORE: The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the Golden Globes 2017

The best part of any award show is arguably the photos and videos the stars post themselves before, during, and after the televised part broadcast to the world, and last night was no exception. Celebs love showing off their best friends, glam squads, and seriously star-studded moments just like the rest of us—and last night, some of our favorite stars did just that. Ahead, find the best Instagrams from the 2017 SAG Awards.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Suffers Serious Wardrobe Malfunction on the Red Carpet

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
Meryl Streep and Gina Rodriguez
Meryl Streep and Gina Rodriguez

"This was about 3 seconds before I lost my shit," Rodriguez posted, proving that even celebs get star-struck. "Meryl, thanks for the photobomb. My shit is now officially lost."

Photo: instagram / @hereisgina
Danielle Brooks and Laverne Cox

"Oh how I've missed this one," Brooks wrote, tagging Cox. "Always 🍊 love."

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

"La la !" Teigen wrote, sandwiched between Legend and Gosling, who starred in La La Land together.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen
John Legend
John Legend

"Stranger Things happening backstage at the #SAGAwards!" Legend wrote.

Photo: instagram / @johnlegend
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner

"Bæ," Turner wrote of her bestie.

Photo: instagram / @sophiet
Kerry Washington

"Kerry gets windblown by the dysonsupersonic hair Dryer! We all love some wind in our #hair!" Washington's stylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, posted.

 

Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard

Howard offered a little glimpse into her glam squad before the big show. "Prep," she wrote, tagging the Coveteur.

Photo: instagram / @brycedhoward
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby

Hair guru Adir Abergel posted a shot of the braided updo with which he blessed Kirby before the SAGs.

Photo: instagram / @hairbyadir
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush

Makeup artist Patrick Ta shared this pic of Bush with some pro tips on how to recreate the look at home: He used Chanel blush in 270 Vibration, Chanel Le Rouge Crayon in N1 Nude and N3 Rose Claire on her lips, and La Mer foundation. NBD.

Photo: instagram / @patrickta
Kate Hudson, Meredith Hagner, and Wyatt Russell

Hudson called this sighting her "favorite run-in of the night."

Janelle Monáe

The Cover Girl spokeswoman shouted-out her drugstore lipstick in a Boomerang. "Loving my vivid violet lips with cover girls outlast double ended color & gloss!" she wrote.

Uzo Aduba
Uzo Aduba

This morning, Aduba shared a little gratitude on IG. "Thank you, @sagawards for honoring the cast of @oitnb this year with this Best Ensemble Award," she posted. "It remains an honor and a privilege for us to continue to share these stories with the world. Congrats to all of last night's nominees!!!"

Photo: instagram / @uzoaduba
Taylor Schilling et al
Taylor Schilling et al

"What a talented, kind, generous, brave and brilliant group of people," Schilling posted of her castmates on Orange Is the New Black. "Congrats ❤❤ Thank you @sagawards and @netflix."

Photo: instagram / @tayjschilling
View this post on Instagram

Shake it. #sagawards @veepHBO #veep

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

View this post on Instagram

Shake it. #sagawards @veepHBO #veep

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

"Shake it," Louis-Dreyfus posted.

Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson

Apparently, Rihanna gifted Henson with a pair of slides, and Henson was super pleased. "Ooooooohhhhh HOW I WISH I could wear these all night!!! #TheCalmBeforeThePain #sagawards2017🎬🍾🎉 ," Henson wrote. "THANK YOU @badgalriri 💋💋💋." 

Photo: instagram / @tarajiphenson
Sofía Vergara and Thandie Newton
Sofía Vergara and Thandie Newton

"Immigrants❤," Vergara posted of herself and Newton.

Photo: instagram / @sofiavergara
View this post on Instagram

#sagaftra #netflix #strangerthings #sagawards

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

View this post on Instagram

#sagaftra #netflix #strangerthings #sagawards

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Millie Bobby Brown

Cutest video ever.

Julie Bowen and Jocelyn Towne
Julie Bowen and Jocelyn Towne

Just one word: Yes.

Photo: instagram / @itsjuliebowen
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco

"Ruby ... the true 🌟," Cuoco posted of her pup.

Photo: instagram / @kaleycuoco

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Beauty Looks From the 2017 SAG Awards

The Best Beauty Looks From the 2017 SAG Awards
  • Meryl Streep and Gina Rodriguez
  • Danielle Brooks and Laverne Cox
  • Chrissy Teigen
  • John Legend
  • Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner
  • Kerry Washington
  • Bryce Dallas Howard
  • Vanessa Kirby
  • Sophia Bush
  • Kate Hudson, Meredith Hagner, and Wyatt Russell
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Uzo Aduba
  • Taylor Schilling et al
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus
  • Taraji P. Henson
  • Sofía Vergara and Thandie Newton
  • Millie Bobby Brown
  • Julie Bowen and Jocelyn Towne
  • Kaley Cuoco
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share