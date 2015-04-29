Instagram Just Launched a Music Channel!

Big news from Instagram today: The Facebook-owned photo app has just launched its first dedicated channel, @Music, devoted to—you guessed it—all things music and musicians.

The idea for this sprang from the fact that, according to Instagram, one quarter of the most popular accounts on Instagram at the moment are musicians, and because of that, the app wants to further think of ways to delve into the topic that’s clearly a favorite of its over 300 million users.

CEO Kevin Systrom wrote on Instagram: “The music community is—and always has been—an important part of Instagram. For the past four years, we have become the home for artists big and small—a place where people across the musical spectrum come to share stories, reveal their creativity and connect directly with fans.”

The new account will be headed by Instagram Music Editor Alex Suskind (who’s written for places like Esquire and Vanity Fair) covering everything from up-and-coming artists, to studio sessions, to music fans, to concerts. The account kicked off today with its first feature on Questlove—a long form, multi-paragraph story on the artist, and how he got his start.

Of course, should @Music prove to be successful, it will be interesting to watch if Instagram replicates this model with accounts for art or fashion, or other topics that have proved to play particularly well on the app.