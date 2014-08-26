Instagram Launches New Time-Lapse App, And It’s Awesome

Social media addicts get excited: Instagram has launched a brand-new mobile app called Hyperlapse that records videos and turns them into beautiful, fun time-lapses. Zomg!

The app is free to download (here) and most simply put, it takes your regular phone videos and turns them into cool time-lapse shorts that normally cost thousands of dollars to produce. How do they do it? Well, time-lapse is actually a video technique that films at a lower frame rate than usual. Then, when the video is sped up, you can see the footage unfold at super-speed.

Oftentimes used for makeup transformations or flowers blooming and weather changing (and taxis whizzing by in every reality show), these videos take a lot of stabilization and a lot of pricey rigging equipment. The Hyperlapse technology stabilizes your typically shaky mobile videos, then makes them easy to speed up.

The app itself is incredibly simple to use. It opens straight to the camera, you hit one button to start recording, and you film whatever video you like! When you hit stop, it shows you the video in time-lapse form immediately, and you can select your playback rate, where you can make the shots 2, 4, 6 and up to 12x faster than originally recorded.

The videos are then saved to your camera roll where you can upload them wherever you like. The only downside we’ve seen so far is that you only have one chance to get your video right, you can’t pause, stop or edit while you’re filming it.

Obviously, we had to try it out (that’s one of our editors above) and were blown away at how simple it is. Check out these tutorials below, and let us know your thoughts!

Introducing Hyperlapse from Instagram from Instagram on Vimeo.

Stabilization for Hyperlapse from Instagram from Instagram on Vimeo.