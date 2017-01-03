Kim Kardashian Updates Instagram for the First Time Since Robbery

In case you’ve been anxiously updating Kim Kardashian’s Instagram since she went dark in early October after her robbery at gunpoint in Paris, you can relax: The reality star just posted to IG. In her photo, which went live almost exactly three months to the day since her last post, Kardashian is captured in a serene moment with her husband, Kanye West, and kids North and Saint.

At least one Instagram user is beside herself with joy. “Kim I cried myself to sleep knowing u weren’t here,” one person commented. “U make me happy when im sad and when u weren’t here I was very sad. So thx for coming back I’ve never been happier.” It’s … the little things in life.

In Kardashian’s last post, she was dressed like a flasher rocking a no-makeup look paired with a trench coat and thigh-high boots. Though she was so smitten with her outfit for Balenciaga that she posted three different angles of herself that day, Kardashian famously went silent after her traumatic experience in Paris.

There have been a few blips: There were those Kimoji Instagram posts, and there have been little whispers of Kardashian elsewhere on social media. But Kardashian was on a serious social media cleanse for the past three months. Consider the drought over—especially since she posted the same image on Twitter, too. Welcome back, Kim!