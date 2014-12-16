Big News: Instagram Has Just Introduced 5 New Filters

Big news for Instagram fans (and considering the social media platform now has 300 million users, we’re assuming that’s probably everyone reading this): the app has finally introduced five new filters. That means five more ways to tweak your selfies, food porn pics, vacation shots, and—appropriately!—holiday photos.

The new filters are called Aden, Crema, Ludwig, Perpetua, and Slumber, and along with those additions you’ll now be able to better manage your filters—like hide ones that you never use along with seeing a small preview of photos with each separate filter). More things to be excited about: You’ll be able to upload slo-mo videos and see comments in real-time now.

Big day people, big day. Check out the new filters below and let us know what you think of the additions.

CREMA

ADEN

LUDWIG

PERPETUA

SLUMBER