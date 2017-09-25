StyleCaster
5 Instagram Trends That Actually Make for Amazing (and Easy!) Halloween Costumes

We are not Halloween people. There we said it. It’s not like we’re not into the spirit of the holiday or anything like that. It’s just that coming up with a great costume feels like so much work. But of course we still need to dress up—for livening up our Instagram feeds a bit, if nothing else. The whole concept of super Instagram-able costumes got us to thinking—why not make it easy on ourselves and just wear stuff that represents our favorite things to post and hashtag?

In the past few years, actual Instagram costumes have been big—as in, people holding or wearing big cardboard posters designed to look like the (old!) Instagram logo. You could go that route with any one of these costumes, if you’re feeling ambitious, and frame them that same way. Or you could take it all a little less literally and just wear something that’s kinda-sorta visually similar or at least inspired by one of the Instagram trends we all see popping up on our feeds constantly. Your call.

Originally posted September 2016. Updated September 2017.

Instagram Trend: #minimalist

Photo: instagram / @laurencaruso_

Tie your hair back, wear a white bodysuit and go super-natural with your makeup. White shoes are a nice finish.

Forever 21 Turtleneck Crop Top

Instagram Trend: #monsteraleaf (and #palmleaf and #bananaleaf and #anykindofleaf)

Photo: instagram / @sincerelyjules

Grab an actual monstera leaf from a local florist, or carry a convincing fake version while you rock a tropical leaf-print outfit.

Monstera Leaf Silk Scarf

Instagram Trend: #tumblrpink

Photo: instagram / @pinkmemop

Put on one of these Tumblr logo stickers, and let the rest of your outfit (like this little pink number) do the talking.

Gala Ruffle Jumpsuit

Instagram Trend: #brunch

Photo: instagram / @war621

Carry a fork in one hand and a knife in the other if you really want to commit. Plus, you can't lose with this shirt.

Yummy Waffle Boobs Shirt

Instagram Trend: #matchalatte

Photo: instagram / @thefitnesscholos

Wear green ombre and wield a to-go coffee cup to drive the point home.

Cotton Spandex Halter Cat Suit

11 Pretty New Fall Fragrances to Add to Your Collection

11 Pretty New Fall Fragrances to Add to Your Collection
