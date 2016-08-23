This One Instagram Filter Can Reveal A Lot About Your Mental Health

How tempting is it to use the same Instagram filter every single time? It’s not that you don’t think about mixing it up, but it just seems like your go-to filter makes every photo shine its brightest. Well, science may have a reason for that — or at least a reason why some people can’t get enough of black-and-white photos.

Researchers at the University of Vermont and Harvard University say they are not only able to screen for depression by the brightness and color of a person’s Instagram photos, but also diagnose it correctly 70% of the time. For example, the filter Valencia, a bright and saturated filter, was popular with happy users, while Inkwell, the moody black-and-white filter, corresponded the most to depression.

If put into practice, the screening would be an example of how tech will increasingly intersect with healthcare. Now that the correlation has been proven, all that really needs to happen is for a tech company to get a following, both among users and the medical community. Eventually, you could opt into the screening when you visit the doctor. Or, you know, you could just not post black-and-white photos.