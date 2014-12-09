What “It” Fashion Accessories Get the Most Likes on Instagram?

From Jeremy Scott’s Moschino-meets-McDonald’s iPhone cases to Chanel’s graphic sunglasses, over-the-top accessories—many with hints of kitsch—are totally trending on Instagram. Let’s examine.

Buzzy products debuting on the runway are increasingly shoppable—at times mere moments after they’ve hit the catwalk—on sites like Net-a-Porter and ShopSuperStreet, and for fashion lovers they can pretty hard to pass up (Ed. note: I definitely caved and impulse-bought the $85 Moschino iPhone case that looks like a mirror moments after it debuted on the Spring 2015 runway.)

Naturally, it’s become practically a ritual now to celebrate designer purchases with obligatory photos of your brand-new toy on Instagram. But are pricey props actually increasing Instagram users’ Insta-larity and leading to more likes? Are they as fun to scroll past as they are to style for a quick pic?

The verdict after perusing through various photos of Insta-stars hamming it up with the help of some luxe accessories? The more of a statement the accessory is, the more likes you’ll get. Lace Maison Michel headbands and Chanel’s retro round sunglasses had a particularly high rate of likes on Instagram, while classic Chanel bags and Ray-Bans proved to be duds in the Insta-larity competition. The exception to the rule? Kylie Jenner, who can post pretty much anything with a high rate of likes, even a minimalist Givenchy bag.

