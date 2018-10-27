17 Instagram-Famous Fall Pieces That Are Actually Worth the Hype

Less than five years ago, “influencer” wasn’t even a word. Now, it’s a bona fide job title—and a monetizable way for the fashion set to showcase a curated presentation of their travels, selfies, foodie flat lays and, of course, their OOTDs.
Because of the instantaneity Instagram provides, it’s easy for fashion pieces to go viral pretty quickly, especially when showcased on profiles backed by impressive follower counts. Up-and-coming items go from unknown to must-have in a matter of moments, accelerating the traditional trend cycle.
The days when you had to purchase a hard copy of Vogue to catch a glimpse of the latest fashion forecast are long gone. Now, all you have to do is whip out your phone and scroll for a few seconds to stumble upon the trendiest pieces in the zeitgeist.
Plus, with M-commerce on the rise, shopping iconic items is easier than ever. Not only can you see what Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other style stars are wearing—you can shop their looks straight from Instagram. (Or at least, you can find out what pieces they’re wearing straight from Instagram—and then you can hop over to your web browser to buy your favorites.)
The only issue? Some of the quickest-rising style trends have a pretty short shelf life. And despite their immediate surge in popularity, they’re simply not worth the investment in the long-term. It’s not just a matter of zeroing in on the hottest trends on social media; you also have to comb through the trends to see what’s worth the investment (and hype) and what isn’t.
That challenge can be a tough one to navigate. So we’ve gone ahead and done the work for you. Ahead, you’ll find 17 Instagram-famous fall fashion trends that are practical enough to warrant the investment—and cute enough to warrant the hype.
These key pieces may be currently trending, but they transcend the short attention span of trends born on the ‘Gram.
Leopard Pants
If you have an Instagram account, you probably already know that leopard everything is the hallmark trend of the season. These Reformation trousers rock the feline-inspired print without giving off cat lady vibes.
Marlon pants, $158 at The Reformation
Photo:
The Reformation.
Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
The corduroy trend has officially taken over our IG feeds. These affordable wide-leg trousers give the recurrent '70s revival a fresh spin.
High-waist corduroy trousers, $99 at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories.
Bike Shorts
This unlikely activewear staple is beloved by Instagram girls and celebrities alike. Not only are bike shorts comfy, but they're also super convenient if you actually like to work out. Run errands, head to brunch and make your spin class on time without having to change pants.
High-waisted biker short, $55 at ALO Yoga
Photo:
ALO Yoga.
Vintage Levi's
If you follow any fashion bloggers, you've almost surely stumbled upon denim game-changer Re/Done. The brand's iconic Levi's High-Rise Crop has become a gold standard closet (and IG-post) staple for style bloggers and models.
Re/Done Levi's high-rise ankle crop jeans, $308 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Snakeskin Jacket
With snakeskin coming in (arguably) second place to leopard as this season's hottest print, it's no surprise that statement pieces like this I AM GIA mid-length jacket have been populating our feeds as of late.
I AM GIA Brandy snakeskin jacket, $120 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Face Statement Earrings
The semi-abstract face motif has become an Instagram darling over the past year, dominating the visual grids of both contemporary art and fashion accounts.
Face earrings, $20 at Mango
Photo:
Mango.
Western Statement Boots
White ankle booties may have gone viral in the spring, but judging by the shoe porn posts blowing up on nearly every Instagram darling's feed, white Western booties are this season's nuanced iteration.
Mission leather Western booties, $120 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Belt Bags
Think of belt bags as fanny pack's sophisticated big sister. This unlikely "handbag" trend is not only en vogue, but it's also totally utilitarian. It comes as no surprise that jetsetting fashion bloggers are fans, thanks to this bag's convenient hands-free design.
Gucci marmont 2.0 matelassé leather belt bag, $1,150 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Chunky "Dad" Sneakers
It doesn't matter whether you've succumbed to viral trend or you're still on the fence—according to Instagram, the dad sneaker is here to stay. (Brownie points go to anyone who pairs their sneakers with visible athletic socks.)
Schutz jackye sneakers, $200 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Charm Bracelets
This throwback jewelry trend is blowing up our feeds, and we're not mad about it. While these nostalgic bracelets are popping up on #OOTDs and detail shots, their sentimental appeal transports us back to simpler times—before the days of filters, stories and hashtags.
Zoe Chicco 14k charm bracelet, $375 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Calf-Length Bucket Boots
There's no question that ankle booties have consistently remained the gold standard boot style for the past few years. This fall, however, calf-height bucket boots are making a big resurgence. To avoid looking dated, style them under a midi dress or your favorite cropped wide-leg trousers.
Leather high-leg boots, $250 at Mango
Photo:
Mango.
Barely There Strappy Sandals
Strappy sandals don't usually find themselves featured on fall trend lists, but according to Instagram, this minimalist style has quietly made its way into the footwear collection of some Instagram's most stylish accounts this season.
The Row bare leather sandals, $790 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Designer Logo Tights
In general, social media is not a platform of modesty, and this season it's all about unapologetic logo displays. We're used to the iconic monogram statement belts and T-shirt unabashedly emblazoned with designer branding, but lately, Instagram's it girls are proving that this enduring trend has made its way to hoisery.
Gucci gg pattern tights, $265 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Boyfriend Blazer
While perhaps not the most cutting-edge of trends, the slightly oversized boyfriend blazer is still saturating our feeds this season. Frankly, we're glad this wearable staple is still going strong because it looks just as chic at the office with jeans as it does layered over a silky midi dress for happy hour.
Oversized blazer, $160 at Everlane
Photo:
Everlane.
Plaid Kick Flare Trousers
Plaid is the gold standard autumnal print year after year. Last fall, the checked blazer was undoubtedly one of the season's biggest stars, but this time around, the timeless print has made its way down south.
Plaid kick flare pants, $49 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Slit Maxi Dresses
This French girl-approved trend is much subtler than Angelina Jolie's viral leg-slit moment at the 2012 Academy Awards. A thigh-high slit looks sexy (not showy) in a design with a cozy knit construction and modest mock neck.
Jacquemus baya knitted cotton-blend maxi dress, $690 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Cap Toe Slingback Pumps
Chanel's iconic cap toe pumps went viral on Instagram last year, and their resurrected popularity made them virtually impossible to find online. Thankfully, many affordable footwear brands have designed similar styles inspired by the original.
Vaneli aliz slingback pumps, $149 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.