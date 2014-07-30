Everything You Need to Know About Bolt, Instagram’s Answer To Snapchat

Instagram quietly unveiled a new messaging feature called “Bolt” on Tuesday where users can send photos and videos that self-destruct after they have been read. Sound familiar? Yes, this app sounds a heck of lot like Snapchat, which has quickly grown to rival Instagram. While Snapchat has a smaller user base than Instagram—which is owned by Facebook—it has a more active one, with users reportedly snapping 500 million photos per days versus 60 million Instagrams.

Here’s how Bolt works: Once you’re in the the app all you have to do is tap on a friend’s face to send a photo instantly, or do a long press to send a video. Send something by accident? Simply shake your phone. The app only allows you to send messages to one person at a time, and they’ll self-delete after they’ve been read. At the bottom of the app is a favorites bar that holds four friends (though you can add up to 20).

Here’s the catch, right now Bolt is only available in New Zealand, Singapore, and South Africa, but expect a larger roll-out soon. “We’re going to other regions soon, but are starting with handful of countries to make sure we can scale the experience,” a spokesperson for Instagram told The Verge.

