Learn To Stack Jewelry Like A Pro With These Inspiring Instagram Pictures

The great Coco Chanel might have once decreed that all women ought to remove one accessory before leaving the house, but we think she’d reconsider if she saw the inventive ways women are piling on the bling these days. As bona fide jewelry lovers, we fully support the arm party movement, otherwise known as stacking multiple bracelets, and we couldn’t contain our excitement when in recent months, the ring party movement started to gain momentum and fashionable women the world over were being spotted with fully adorned fingers.

While less may be more when it comes to clothing during the summer, it’s quite the opposite for jewelry. That said, sporting myriad bracelets and rings can easily go from chic to clownish if one goes overboard, which is why we culled through Instagram accounts of fashion brands, style bloggers, and ordinary chic girls for inspiration.

While there are no steadfast rules, it seems the most interesting pairings result from playing around with proportions and mixing metals, textures and colors. Building around one bold piece—like Leandra Medine‘s “FU” ring or Aimee Song‘s giant white watch—is another surefire way to ensure there’s never a dull moment.

Click through the gallery above for Instagram images to help you stack with the best of ’em.

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Jewelry Care Tips: 5 Ways To Protect Your Pieces This Summer

Jewelry Label Dannijo to Launch Footwear ‘Sooner Than Later’

How To Buy Jewelry From Joe Zee, Nicole Richie, The Glamourai, More