Learn To Stack Jewelry Like A Pro With These Inspiring Instagram Pictures

The great Coco Chanel might have once decreed that all women ought to remove one accessory before leaving the house, but we think she’d reconsider if she saw the inventive ways women are piling on the bling these days. As bona fide jewelry lovers, we fully support the arm party movement, otherwise known as stacking multiple bracelets, and we couldn’t contain our excitement when in recent months, the ring party movement started to gain momentum and fashionable women the world over were being spotted with fully adorned fingers.
While less may be more when it comes to clothing during the summer, it’s quite the opposite for jewelry. That said, sporting myriad bracelets and rings can easily go from chic to clownish if one goes overboard, which is why we culled through Instagram accounts of fashion brands, style bloggers, and ordinary chic girls for inspiration.
While there are no steadfast rules, it seems the most interesting pairings result from playing around with proportions and mixing metals, textures and colors. Building around one bold piece—like Leandra Medine‘s “FU” ring or Aimee Song‘s giant white watch—is another surefire way to ensure there’s never a dull moment.
Click through the gallery above for Instagram images to help you stack with the best of ’em.
MORE ON STYLECASTER:
Jewelry Care Tips: 5 Ways To Protect Your Pieces This Summer
Jewelry Label Dannijo to Launch Footwear ‘Sooner Than Later’
How To Buy Jewelry From Joe Zee, Nicole Richie, The Glamourai, More
Ashley Robertson (@theteacherdiva) knows mixing high and low isn't limited to apparel, and adds some playfulness to her classic Cartier and Hermes bangles via colorful beaded bracelets.
Blogger Aimee Song (@songofstyle) surrounds a chic white watch with mixed metal bracelets.
The talents at @freepeople make this look work by layering eye-grabbing charm necklaces in varying lengths.
In this Repossi ring, @Candicelake can give us the finger any day.
We're fans of @londonights' juxtaposition of delicate gold rings with bold bracelets and a quirky watch with a woman's face.
We like how Anna Arciszewska's (@Anna_Alphabet) edgy turquoise skull bracelet blends in seamlessly with the boho vibe she's got going on.
Fashion blogger Jessica Stein of @tuulavintage, is the queen of edgy minimalism, and her choice of jewelry -- particularly her bracelet/ring combo is yet another victory.
It's easy to wear multiple rings on nearly every finger when they vary in thickness and texture like these from designer Michelle Fantaci (@Michellefantacijewelry).
@lonestarsouthern's wrap-around anchor bracelet is original and looks great next to a large tortoise shell Michael Kors watch and a lady-like gold and pearl piece.
From a masculine watch, to an elegant Cartier Love bracelet, to campy beads -- this arm party photographed by @armparty is a study in successful contrasts.
The flower details and yellow stones add a hint of feminine charm to the hard-edged metal bracelets worn by @sophiabush.
@Chrisellelim's statement ring with blue stones is offset nicely by dainty gold rings on either side.
The gal behind @asteriquebysassi let's her quirky cat watch steal the show by sticking to a black and gold color palette.
The team behind @Anziejewelry know the trick to a successful arm party is mixing colors, gemstones and metals.
Leandra Medine, she of @Manrepeller fame, confines her ring party to one diamonds-only finger and totally nails it.
The team at accessory website Shop Jeen (@Shopjeen), demonstrate Dannijo bracelets were made for staking.
Blogger Kelly Framel of @theglamourai took this photo while at the Harry Winston showroom.
Lillian Chaton (@lillianchaton) has her arms full, but we would't complain if we had that gorgeous panther bracelet that looks especially good with turquoise beads.
Street style star Natalie Joos (@Jxxsy) proves two crosses are better than one, and that large gemstones team well with a white bra top -- and probably anything else for that matter.