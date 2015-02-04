40 Instagram Accounts You Need to Follow During Fashion Month

With just days to go until the first New York show kicks off Fall 2015 fashion month, it’s time to refresh your Instagram feed. While we can’t give you a ticket to the shows in New York, London, Milan, or Paris, we can give you the next best thing: A list of the 40 industry insiders who’ll be accessing all areas at this year’s shows. Keep scrolling to follow them all!

1. @styledumonde: For the best street style to hit fashion week’s sidewalks.

2. @margaret__zhang: For an Australian It-girl’s take on the international runways, incredible flat lay photos, and food snaps from big-city restaurants.

3. @omgliterallydead: For endless laugh-out-loud moments from one seriously basic skeleton!

4. @chloenorgaard: For an alternative take on fashion week from America’s coolest, rainbow-hair model.

5. @mbfashionweek: For all the official updates and backstagey stuff that no one else gets access to.

6. @tomenyc: For the chance to be the first to find out what this up-and-coming label is debuting on the New York runway.

7. @le21eme: For incredible street style pictures by talented photographer Adam Katz Sinding.

8. @evachen: For a peek at the international fashion week circuit through the eyes of Lucky editor-in-chief (and new mom!), Eva Chen.

9. @prabalgurung: For inside looks at this cult-hit designer’s fashion week collection.

10. @alexanderwangny: For updates on one of the most buzzed-about shows, straight from the source.

11. @stellabugbee: For money-can’t-buy access to incredible runway outfits and industry action, courtesy of The Cut’s editorial director, Stella Bugbee.

12. @juliarestoinroitfeld: For an impossibly chic take on Fashion Week follow Carine Roitfeld’s daughter.

13. @aguynamedpatrick: For snaps from the industry’s most social media savvy man. Patrick Janelle won the CFDA Fashion Instagrammer of the Year award in 2014, thanks to his great eye for style and knack for photography. He’s also a graphic designer, which gives him a creative edge.

14. @feifeisun: For photos of this popular model as she runs from show to show amidst her always jam-packed runway schedule.

15. @bat_gio: For creative and cool snaps from the fashion editor that the New York times called a “cyber icon” and “fashion herione”.

16. @stylecaster: For updates from us! Yep, we’ll be there too, snapping away and sharing all the best bits from New York Fashion Week.

17. @blaireadiebee: For outfit posts by the woman behind popular style blog, Atlantic Pacific.

18. @tibi: For a glance inside the world of Tibi ahead of the label’s hotly anticipated NYFW show.

19. @patmcgarthreal: For backstage beauty and hair photos that are never blurred or in bad light. Unlike many behind-the-scenes snappers, international makeup artist Pat McGrath always delivers a perfect shot of his equally flawless work.

20. @zanitazanita: For a cool mix of outfit selfies, street style photos, runway shots, and fun fashion week tidbits from Australian photographer and blogger, and recent Lucky cover girl, Zanita Whittington.

21. @carolinedemaigret: For your fix of Parisian chic from a model (couldn’t you guess?) and real-life royalty. Aside from owning a effortless French sense of style, Caroline de Maigret has walked for all the big names (Chanel included) and is the granddaughter of Polish Prince Michel Poniatowsk.

22. @karliekloss: For funny memes, outfit posts, and photos of Kloss hanging out with her crew of It-girl BFFs.

23. @fashiondads: For your break from the bloggers, editors, and designers who take fashion week way too seriously. This account is laugh-out-loud funny, and rounds up hilarious photos of dads who are just so damn stylish.

24. @cocorocha: For outfit selfies from one of the world’s biggest fashion bloggers/models as she takes on fashion month with her (super cute) growing baby bump.

25. @dannijo: For jewelry porn.

26. @malaikafirth: For cool snaps of this British supermodel in her off-duty outfits, plus updates on all the fun stuff that goes on backstage. Plus, it’s always a good idea to have a London local in your feed with London Fashion Week kicks off.

27. @tresseme: For hair inspiration straight from the runway and street style crowd.

28. @sincerelyjules: For easy-to-copy outfit ideas from a woman with the power to send street style photographers into a frenzy: Blogger Julie Sarinana.

29. @cameo_the_label: For your budget style fix. Can’t afford the clothes on the runway? Affordable Australian label, Cameo, might not be appearing on the runways in New York, Paris, Milan, or London, but it is a favorite on street style stars at fashion week and remains incredibly well priced. Keep an eye on their Instagram account to see which street style icons they dress, and then buy the budget-friendly outfit yourself.

30. @bagsnob: For designer bag porn.

31. @tompecheux: For runway beauty looks that wow.

32. @proenzaschouler: For photos of the It bag you’re going to covet next season, as the label debuts it on the runway.

33. @songofstyle: For blogger Aimee Song’s fashion week wardrobe–trust us, it’s going to be worth seeing. In the past she’s mastered the high-low mix and she always wears great international designers.

34. @gigihadid: For a view straight from the front row. Gigi Hadid‘s place on the It girl hall of fame has been secured thanks to an ever-growing portfolio of modeling gigs, so follow her as she tackles fashion week on the runway and in the front row.

35. @euginesouleman: For all the runway hair inspiration a girl could wish for, straight from Eugene Souleiman, the London-born American hairstylist famous for chopping Lady Gaga’s long locks into a bob.

36. @camtyox: For your London Fashion Week fix from a local big time blogger.

37. @kcdworldwide: For updates on the dozens of fashion week designers managed by this international publicity powerhouse.

38. @manrepeller: For the quirkiest style on the sidewalk at New York Fashion Week, thanks to Leandra Medine.

39. @amytastley: For a slightly more fun take on the trends from Teen Vogue editor in chief, Amy Tastley.

40. @melodiejeng: For street style close-ups and outfit ideas you’ll be desperate to copy.