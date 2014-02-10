Insta-Tour: Peek Inside InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman’s Office

Ever wonder what the office of a major magazine editor looks like? Lucky for us, InStyle’s Editor Ariel Foxman gave us a peek inside his New York City digs. Foxman, who cut his teeth at the New Yorker, founded men’s shopping magazine Cargo at Condé Nast, and eventually became the first male managing editor of InStyle, has everything from a too cool for school red swivel chair to an autograph from none other than Barbara Streisand in his office (we couldn’t be more jealous).

Click through the gallery above for the insider's tour!

"Back when I started at InStyle, I wanted to decorate my office fast," InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman told us. "I had this great book called Art For Baby. Some of my favorite pieces from the book were by artists like Julian Opie and Murakami. We ripped out a few of the pages and framed them. I have some great original pieces, but I still love this one—it has a permanent place in my office. Everyone just assumes they're the real deal too." "I hold a lot of large meetings in my office and this red swivel chair is my favorite because you can swivel to see everyone in the room," Foxman says. "A lot of people make a beeline for the chair when they walk into my office, because it looks so comfortable, but I'm the only one who gets to swivel." "This is a signed copy of the first launch cover of InStyle from 1994, with Barbra Streisand. It's hard to believe this year is our 20th anniversary. We did a story with Barbra that looked back on her five decades of fashion for our 15th Anniversary issue and we brought her a copy of this cover. She was nice enough to sign it for me." "Two of my best friends that I met during my New Yorker days gave me this flask and collection of fox glasses for my birthday a few years ago, in reference of course, to my last name: Foxman," the editor shared. "Since then, I've been collecting fox stuff and have been gifted a bunch for special occasions." "I get sent lots of fashion coffee table books and we keep adding them to this tower," Foxman shared. "Some are signed and some are limited edition." "On top of the tower is a hat that was made for me by Andre Charles, a graffiti artist we partnered with for Super Saturday in 2010," Foxman shared. "InStyle has been involved with Super Saturday for the past fifteen years. It's a fantastic event that I've hosted with Donna Karan many times to benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund." "Every year, InStyle gets two tickets to the Oscars," Foxman shared. "One year, we sent DeLora Jones Blake, our Chief of Reporters, who, as a thank you, made me my own Oscar for 'Best Managing Editor in a Leading Role.'" "This is a photo of Miss Piggy, clad in custom Brian Atwoods, back in 2011 when The Muppets movie came out," Foxman said. "We had the exclusive shoot with her and treated her like a true celebrity. For the feature, we commissioned six up and coming designers—Brian Atwood, Prabal Gurung, Suno, Jason Wu, Opening Ceremony and Giles & Brother—to create one of a kind shoes for Miss Piggy."














