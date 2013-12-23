Get Inspired By the 1970s Decor In “American Hustle”

Judy Becker, the set designer for the recently released American Hustle says that she was inspired by Martin Scorsese’s classic The King of Comedy when conceptualizing the film’s sets, along with archival issues of Interior Design magazine.

“Everybody thinks of the ‘70s in New York as very dirty and graffiti-ridden, but I knew that our movie wasn’t that ‘70s,” she says.

The character of Sydney, played by Amy Adams, has an apartment that includes grasscloth wallpaper, simple white nubby upholstery, and a bold yellow bedroom. Adams was so in love with the set she ended up taking a lot of things from the apartment for her own home.

Velvet furniture, wood walls, and gold accents, all decor elements that are often associated with the 1970s, are omnipresent in this film.

The opening scene of the movie takes place in The Plaza hotel. It took five samples to get the wallpaper right, according to Becker.

Rosalyn, played by Jennifer Lawrence, has over-the-top taste, which is reflected in her bedroom. Becker covered the room in vintage metallic furniture. The gold and black brocade bedspread was found at the Brooklyn Flea.

