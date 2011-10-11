Celebrity Inspirations On National Coming Out Day

Today is National Coming Out Day, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The past few years have been filled with bullying, suicides and other tragedies in relation to the gay community, so it is important to remember everything we have and how far we’ve come. While many homosexuals take the coming out process for granted these days, it wasn’t always so easy.

Although it was fairly recent, when I was a teenager it was a completely different story. While I was raised in a very accepting community, due to the lack of positive gay images in the media, many were scared to address their sexuality – -even with their close friends.

Let’s just say it took many a Smirnoff Ice and too many packs of Marlboro Lights (gross) to even open up and have a conversation. I mean, come on. The gayest thing on TV was Will & Grace. Sure, it was groundbreaking, but the gay community certainly didn’t have the vocal advocates that it does today. Take a look at the gallery above of celebrities and fashion industry favorites who’ve made a difference.