StyleCaster
Share

40 Pinterest-Ready Inspirational Quotes

What's hot
StyleCaster

40 Pinterest-Ready Inspirational Quotes

Kristen Bousquet
by
40 Pinterest-Ready Inspirational Quotes
40 Start slideshow

Whenever we need a midweek pick me up, Pinterest and Instagram always come through for us. Not only can they offer up things to boost our mood (puppies, anyone? or maybe some cute outfit inspiration), but they also are a wealth of inspirational quotes.

MORE: 101 Relationship Tips Every Woman Should Know 

It’s no secret that so many quotes considered inspirational are kinda hokey, or—in many cases—exceptionally deep and personal, making them things you might not want to freely post all over social media. In the case of Pinterest and Instagram, however, quotes are varied and they’re often designed using modern. innovative typography, layouts, and colors, making us decidedly un-ashamed to freely post them.

MORE: 50 Quotes From Strong Women We Love

To that end, we’ve rounded up some of the best—and coolest— inspirational quotes from Pinterest and Instagram to help you get through the day (hang in there, it’s almost Friday!) Click through the slideshow to check them out, and start pinning and sharing away.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 40

"Nothing can dim the light which shines from within."

Photo: Pinterest/Lauren Johnson

"What's stopping you?"

Photo: Instagram/janicethitran

"It always seems impossible until it's done."

Photo: Pinterest/Carmen Monica

"Good things come to those who hustle."

Photo: Instagram/kbousq

"Try again. Fail again. Fail better."

Photo: Pinterest/Fashion of Philly

"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you."

Photo: Instagram/clean_eating_fit_mom

"It doesn't matter what others are doing. It matters what YOU are doing."

Photo: Pinterest/P.S. I Made This

"Always see the glass half full."

Photo: Pinterest/Glitter Guide

"Never Give Up. Ever."

Photo: Pinterest/Raquel Del Pozo

"Better days are coming. They are called Saturday and Sunday."

Photo: Pinterest/Cupcakes & Saltwater

"Be Happy. It drives people crazy."

Photo: Instagram/lovequotes.elle

"If you work really hard and you're kind amazing things will happen."

 Photo: Pinterest/Kate

"Think less. Live more."

Photo: Pinterest/Lorna Jane

"Love yourself and the rest will follow."

Photo: Pinterest/Erin Vale

"Go after dreams, not people."

Photo: Instagram/wanderthesea

"We're all making mistakes."

Photo: Pinterest/Christine Martinez

"She's a dreamer. A doer. A Thinker. She sees possibility everwhere. " 

Photo: Pinterest/Elizabeth Robinson

"Small steps every day."

Photo: Pinterest/Inaki Harosteguy

"There is always sometimes to be thankful for."

Photo: Pinterest/Elizabeth Robinson

"Positive mind. Positive vibes. Positive life."

Photo: Pinterest/Ashley Scheuerman

"Stay true to you and you will end up incredibly happy."

Photo: Pinterest/Nicole's Tennis Boutique

"You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one."

Photo: Instagram/whatdayisitblog

"What you seek is seeking you."

Photo: Instagram/faded_moon_design

"Nothing worth having comes easy."

Photo: Pinterest/Kellen Fitzgerald

"Go the extra mile. It's never crowded."

Photo: Pinterest/Holly Casto

"Trust life a little bit."

Photo: Pinterest/Dana Claudat

"Smile everyday."

Photo: Pinterest/Emilia

"Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you."

Photo: Instagram/quotesforlife4183

"Whatever you decide to do make sure it makes you happy."

Photo: Pinterest/creatingHOME

"Sometimes plan but sometimes wing it."

Photo: Pinterest/Jade Zuehlke

"A girl should be two things: who and what she wants."

Photo: Instagram/sylvia_coppola

"Never lose your sense of wonder."

Photo: Pinterest/Ren Z

"Take it day by day and be grateful for every breath."

Photo: Pinterest/Kimberly Clervois

"Dream big, work hard, stay focused and surround yourself with good people."

Photo: Pinterest/Boho Weddings and Life

"Surround yourself with the dreamers and the doers, the believers and thinkers, but most of all surround yourself with those who see greatness within you."

Photo: Instagram/quotesforlife4183

"You're gonna make it after all."

Photo: Pinterest/Lizzy Brooks

"Do more of what makes you happy."

Photo: Pinterest/tuuli julia

"Don't Quit Your Day Dream."

Photo: Pinterest/KMK

"Today is the day."

Photo: Pinterest/Liz Lamoreux

"Never hope for it more than you work for it."

Photo: Pinterest/Jessica Holland

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Top Knot Hairstyles from Pinterest

15 Top Knot Hairstyles from Pinterest
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share