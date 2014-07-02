40 Pinterest-Ready Inspirational Quotes

Whenever we need a midweek pick me up, Pinterest and Instagram always come through for us. Not only can they offer up things to boost our mood (puppies, anyone? or maybe some cute outfit inspiration), but they also are a wealth of inspirational quotes.
It’s no secret that so many quotes considered inspirational are kinda hokey, or—in many cases—exceptionally deep and personal, making them things you might not want to freely post all over social media. In the case of Pinterest and Instagram, however, quotes are varied and they’re often designed using modern. innovative typography, layouts, and colors, making us decidedly un-ashamed to freely post them.
To that end, we’ve rounded up some of the best—and coolest— inspirational quotes from Pinterest and Instagram to help you get through the day (hang in there, it’s almost Friday!) Click through the slideshow to check them out, and start pinning and sharing away.
"Nothing can dim the light which shines from within."
Photo: Pinterest/Lauren Johnson
"It always seems impossible until it's done."
Photo: Pinterest/Carmen Monica
"Good things come to those who hustle."
Photo: Instagram/kbousq
"It doesn't matter what others are doing. It matters what YOU are doing."
Photo: Pinterest/P.S. I Made This
"Better days are coming. They are called Saturday and Sunday."
Photo: Pinterest/Cupcakes & Saltwater
"If you work really hard and you're kind amazing things will happen."
Photo: Pinterest/Kate
"Think less. Live more."
Photo: Pinterest/Lorna Jane
"Love yourself and the rest will follow."
Photo: Pinterest/Erin Vale
"Go after dreams, not people."
Photo: Instagram/wanderthesea
"She's a dreamer. A doer. A Thinker. She sees possibility everwhere. "
Photo: Pinterest/Elizabeth Robinson
"You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one."
Photo: Instagram/whatdayisitblog
"Go the extra mile. It's never crowded."
Photo: Pinterest/Holly Casto
"Smile everyday."
Photo: Pinterest/Emilia
"Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you."
Photo: Instagram/quotesforlife4183
"Whatever you decide to do make sure it makes you happy."
Photo: Pinterest/creatingHOME
"Sometimes plan but sometimes wing it."
Photo: Pinterest/Jade Zuehlke
"A girl should be two things: who and what she wants."
Photo: Instagram/sylvia_coppola
"Never lose your sense of wonder."
Photo: Pinterest/Ren Z
"Take it day by day and be grateful for every breath."
Photo: Pinterest/Kimberly Clervois
"Dream big, work hard, stay focused and surround yourself with good people."
Photo: Pinterest/Boho Weddings and Life
"Surround yourself with the dreamers and the doers, the believers and thinkers, but most of all surround yourself with those who see greatness within you."
Photo: Instagram/quotesforlife4183
"You're gonna make it after all."
Photo: Pinterest/Lizzy Brooks
"Do more of what makes you happy."
Photo: Pinterest/tuuli julia
"Don't Quit Your Day Dream."
Photo: Pinterest/KMK
"Never hope for it more than you work for it."
Photo: Pinterest/Jessica Holland