40 Pinterest-Ready Inspirational Quotes

Whenever we need a midweek pick me up, Pinterest and Instagram always come through for us. Not only can they offer up things to boost our mood (puppies, anyone? or maybe some cute outfit inspiration), but they also are a wealth of inspirational quotes.

It’s no secret that so many quotes considered inspirational are kinda hokey, or—in many cases—exceptionally deep and personal, making them things you might not want to freely post all over social media. In the case of Pinterest and Instagram, however, quotes are varied and they’re often designed using modern. innovative typography, layouts, and colors, making us decidedly un-ashamed to freely post them.

To that end, we’ve rounded up some of the best—and coolest— inspirational quotes from Pinterest and Instagram to help you get through the day (hang in there, it’s almost Friday!) Click through the slideshow to check them out, and start pinning and sharing away.