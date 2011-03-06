StyleCaster
Inspiration Number Five: Monday Edition

Dee
by
Is there a more EMO title than “Inspiration Number Five?” Maybe “Mambo Number 5??” Anyone? 🙂 Sorry guys, a new title is in the works. After a friend told me this weekend that “Inspiration Nation” was taken, I figured it had to go out the door. Fo Sho. Anywho, I rounded up some of my fave pics to get everyone over the fact that it’s Monday. So what do I have in store you ask? Hmm… a little Pucci, A little Marilyn and of course a little Charlie Sheen. Oh and an awkwardly tiny piglet, next to Charlie Sheen… just kidding! Maybe…

1 of 19

Ever Since the Lilly Allen Fu*k You Video I have been obsesses with ballons.

BOOBUSHKA!

girl, somethins up with that weave.

like Duplo for Shoes.

All about colorblocking..obvs.

Those eyebrows are killer!!!

One of my favorite quotes.

I mean.. Amazing or Amazing?

Erin Wasson Circa 90- sumthin?

Pure magic... Sorta like "The Craft" meets "FurnGully"

One of my absolute favorite pictures. EVER.

to quote Blake Martin "Code Red Cute Alert!!"

Girl gives good face.

WINNING!! Sorry- Had to :)

