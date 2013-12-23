Insider Wish List: Stylist and Fashion Writer Natalie Decleve

Shopping for the perfect holiday gift can be a challenge of epic proportion, especially when it comes to buying for those types of people who shop all year round (ahem, us!). To help filter through a sea of products, we turned to industry insiders to curate holiday wish lists that spell out exactly what they want this year.
Next up: Natalie Decleve, a personal stylist and the writer behind style site Natty Style, who spills on her holiday must-haves—from the extravagant (an amazing pair of Alexander Wang boots) to the accessible (a rad Zodiac pendant that’s less than $50)—and plenty in between!
Read on and let us know: What do YOU want this holiday season?
Click through to see what stylist Natalie Decleve wants this season!
Alexander Wang Ankle Boot, $700
"These booties are flawlessly chic for day or night. The low heel is great for running around NYC and the sleek, and the almond toe shape is perfection."
Leather printed Ipad Pouch, $168
"Meant for an iPad, this gorgeous printed pouch would work just as well as a jewelry case or even clutch."
Canon EOS Rebel SL1
"I hate lugging around a heavy camera but an iPhone can only go so far ... This awesome new camera is the lightest model available and even fits in a tiny bag!"
Pom Pom Flats; $195
"These flats are too cute for words. I'd style them with harem pants and a tied up T-shirt or tank on vacation, or even with cropped white or chevron print jeans! And of course they come in a few more practical colors."
All Natural: A Skeptic's Guide; $18
"With all the conflicting information out there telling us what to do and not do health-wise, this guide attempts to bring clarity to some of the confusion."
Zodiac Pendant; $49
"For those who read their horoscope on the regular (ahem, me) this pendant necklace makes a truly charming gift."