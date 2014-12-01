Insider Wish List: StyleCaster’s Features Director Sam Lim

Shopping for the perfect holiday gift can be a challenge of epic proportion, especially when it comes to buying for those types of people who shop all year round (ahem, us!). To help filter through a sea of products, we turned to industry insiders to curate holiday wish lists that spell out exactly what they want this year.
Shrimps Pink Faux Fur Pablo Clutch, $295; Avenue32.com
"If there’s one thing I love during the winter it’s a good fur accessory. This colorblocked pink and oxblood ad a fun pop of color to my winter outfits that usually run black on black, on black."
How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are, $25.00; Anthropologie.com
"Speaking of books, here’s one on the reading list. I’ve been obsessing over French style all year (how they dress, how they eat, how they are just innately chic) and the full transformation is set to happen over the holidays."
Quotation Mark Bookends $168; Anthropologie.com
"One of my already-determined New Year’s resolutions is to up my book game. And I don’t mean expand my number of Kindle downloads, I mean real, paper flipping, illustration-covering books. And how can I curate a perfect book selection without the perfect book ends? These gold quotation marks make the perfect statement."
Michael Kors Peggie Buckle Leopard Calf Hair Booties, $485; MichaelKors.com
"Leopard is a neutral when it comes to my style, and adding the print to my feet is a fun way to incorporate it into my wardrobe. I also love that these are a flat style for ultimate comfort but they still make a statement."
Frederic Fekkai Sensuelle Gift Set, $30; fekkai.com
"The styling goal with my hair is threefold: effortless, edgy, and chic. Fekkai products help me get there with their French philosophy of keeping my styles understated and simple, while making my hair stronger. I also love the delicious vanilla scent!"
Hammered Siren Ring, $36; ScoutMob.com
"My mood for rings right now is tiny, delicate, and layered and this one takes the cake. It channels the look of multiple layered rings, it has a unique design with its diagonal shape, and it goes from day to night with any type of outfit. Sign me up in multiple metals."
Raymond Pettibon Pajamas, $99; ArtMarkit.com
I'm a sucker for a good set of cutesy pajamas. An artist collaboration between Raymond Pettibon and the Santa Monica Museum of Art, these pretty pj’s will be a fun companion on a cold winter night.