Insider Picks: Top 10 NYC Sample Sales

Shopping is always a little bit of a competition, but there is nothing quite like a New York City sample sale. Buy that pair of Christian Louboutin heels for 70 percent off and you get instant bragging rights for your bargain hunting prowess. With that in mind we consulted with Head of Sales for Gilt City New York, Alana Frankfort, to get her top sample sale picks. Some of these sales are so good, they are worth the trip to the Big Apple for just to shop.

Lucky you, we will be giving away free tickets to Gilt City’s New York Warehouse Sale happening this weekend on December 8, so read to the bottom of the post to find out how to enter and win and most importantly shop!

L’Oreal: “You need to know an employee there to score an invite, but very easy to get in if you do!” Frankfort shares. “From Kerastase to Kiehl’s, they always have the best brands at very cheap prices!”

Shoshanna: “I never miss this one, everything is up to 75 percent off,” Frankfort says. “Classic halter bathing suits, perfect for the girl with a large bust. I also scored my fave hunter green sweater dress there! And something to make your day, they’re having one this week starting on Wednesday, December 5 through Thursday, December 6 at 231 West 39th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.”

Calypso St. Barth: “Always a fabulous sale, and they generally stock up every day so it’s not a huge frenzy like the others,” according to Frankfort. “My favorite light sweaters, summer dresses and cover-ups all come from this sale.” The sale happens during mid-January and mid-June.

Rag & Bone: “Always amazing, but you have to be prepared for the long lines that will greet you when you get there,” Frankfort says. “My recommendation—get there early!” The sale happens during mid-June and late November each year.

Christian Louboutin: “Insanely great prices and tons of different styles—a can’t miss!” according to Frankfort. Keep in mind, this sale tends to be invitation only and it happens in mid-May and early November each year.

Helmut Lang: “Get there early and be ready to shop,” Frankfort says. “Always great staples! This one kicked off on December 2 at Clothing Line in the Garment District, with all women’s merchandise discounted up to 60 percent.”

Hanky Panky: “Enough said—amazing deals on the best underwear that fits everyone.” The annual sample sale takes place in mid-November.

Theory: “For business chic attire that literally never goes out of style.” The sale happens in mid-May and mid-November.

Barney’s Warehouse Sale: “Aside from the Gilt City’s Warehouse Sales, this is the absolute in sample sales, simply a must.” The sale begins in late August each year.

Gilt City New York Warehouse Sale: “Falling on December 7 and 8 this year, attendees will find Gilt.com merchandise at up to 90 percent off. From men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, to kid’s apparel and home goods items.” Tickets to the sale can be bought here.

Want to win TWO FREE tickets to Gilt City’s New York Warehouse Sale on Saturday, December 8, at 3 p.m.?

Here’s how:

1. Log-in to your Twitter account and ———>Follow @thevivant

—(We recommend you do this anyway hint, hint).

2. Re-Tweet the following to enter to win your tickets: Hey @TheVivant—I want to go to @GiltCity Warehouse Sale! https://bitly.com/SJShlg

3. We’ll announce the winners on Friday, December 7, 2012 on Twitter.