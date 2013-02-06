Insider Insight: Download Our Ultimate Guide To New York Fashion Week Hotspots

When it comes to Fashion Week, front-row seats are typically reserved for celebs and fashion royalty, and invitations to the hottest after-parties don’t grow on trees. However, there are still ways for us fashion-hungry New Yorkers to rub elbows with the sartorial set and feel fabulous by association.

Whether you’re a local looking to shake up your routine, or just in town for the week, we’ve compiled a packed guide to help you navigate New York Fashion Week—from which bars and restaurants to check out, to which NYFW hot zones to hit to ensure you’ll spot some serious stylish folks.

Check out the slideshow for more tips on where to see and be seen, and be sure to get the downloadable PDF here.

For more information about our relationship with Maybelline click here: cmp.ly/3