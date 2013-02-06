Insider Insight: Download Our Ultimate Guide To New York Fashion Week Hotspots

When it comes to Fashion Week, front-row seats are typically reserved for celebs and fashion royalty, and invitations to the hottest after-parties don’t grow on trees. However, there are still ways for us fashion-hungry New Yorkers to rub elbows with the sartorial set and feel fabulous by association.
Whether you’re a local looking to shake up your routine, or just in town for the week, we’ve compiled a packed guide to help you navigate New York Fashion Week—from which bars and restaurants to check out, to which NYFW hot zones to hit to ensure you’ll spot some serious stylish folks.
Arlington Club: Relish the fact you aren’t on the diet of a fashion editrix at Laurent Tourondel’s decadent new steakhouse. For more information visit arlingtonclubny.com.
Marquee: We can always count on this hot NYC club to throw some of the best Fashion Week parties with its array of international DJs. This year, Marquee will be hosting Susanne Bartsch and Pat Fields' Valentine's Ball. For more information visit marqueeny.com.
Bow: Boogie down with artists and designers like Terrence Koh and Alexander Wang at the new Bowery nightclub from Travis Bass–purveyor of hit-and-run parties Madam Wong’s and the Red Egg. For more information visit emmgrp.com.
Le Baron: Get cozy upstairs at this east-meets-west den, a frequent destination for the hottest runway show after parties. For more information visit lebaronchinatown.com.
Beatrice Inn: Converted from the infamous after hours hangout of Chloe Sevigny, this subterranean space has been spruced up to join the ranks of the beloved Waverly Inn and Monkey Bar. For more information visit thebeatriceinn.com.
Acme: Favor a more European vibe for your evening? Sample the New Nordic menu at Acme, then head downstairs for a candlelit conversation at this favorite of Swedish blogger Elin Kling and crew. For more information visit acmenyc.com.
Marea: Seafood and steep prices are the name of the game at this storied establishment—go ahead and splurge and you might just run into Anna Wintour, who favors the spot. For more information visit marea-nyc.com.
Indochine: Nothing speaks the opulent glamour of Fashion Week like the infamous emerald green palm fronds papering the walls of this longtime favorite restaurant or shall we say, fashion institution. For more information visit indochinenyc.com.
Mission Chinese Food: Be prepared for a wait if you venture out to this Lower East Side newcomer, a joint getting Twitter love from Jessica Alba and Anthony Bourdain. Free beer soothes the crowd waiting for inventive, spicy Sichuan flavors. For more information visit missionchinesefood.com.
Cipriani Downtown: Don that new cocktail dress and enjoy a primi and secondi with Victoria Beckham at this Soho outpost of the uptown favorite. For more information visit cipriani.com.
The Mercer Hotel: Looking to go a little low profile? Sneak into this classic spot for some understated elegance, a favorite of the non-spotlight seeking celebrity set. For more information visit mercerhotel.com.
The Bowery Hotel: Reminiscent of the sexy, rock’n’roll hotels of the Almost Famous past, this Bowery destination is a celebrity favorite. For more information visit theboweryhotel.com.
Willow Road: This newcomer offers culinary pedigree with convenient proximity to many Fashion Week stomping grounds in the Meatpacking District. For more information visit willowroadnyc.com.
Lure Fishbar: Chilly from runway show hopping in February temps? Take a trip to the beach at this Saint Tropez-inspired little gem. At least you’ll feel momentarily summery. For more information visit lurefishbar.tumblr.com.
Soho House: Completely fried from the week? When all else fails, you can’t beat the serenity and exclusivity of a little R&R at this member’s only favorite. For more information visit sohohouseny.com.