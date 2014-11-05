Design Porn: Check Out Valentino’s Incredible Homes From New York To Paris

“I always had in my mind the idea of a life of beauty,” fashion designer Valentino Garavani tells André Leon Talley in foreword for his new lifestyle tome At the Emperor’s Table. Well, if anyone is truly living a beautiful life, it’s him–evidenced by the array of jaw-dropping photos of his homes around the world including London, New York City, an estate outside of Paris, a Gstaad ski chalet, and his yacht, let’s not forget his yacht, featured in the book.
Besides featuring photos of his homes, the book is chock full of his favorite recipes, and his tips for setting a proper table (unfortunately most of us don’t have a china collection that even closely mirrors his, but we can dream).
Trust us—this is design porn at its best. And Valentino, if you’re reading this, we’d kill for a dinner party invite. Just putting that out there.
Valentino at his estate Wideville, outside of Paris, in one of the estate’s renowned gardens, beside a table for set for tea.
In one of the dining rooms at Wideville that includes a painted tôle and porcelain 18-branch composition chandelier.
Alfresco lunch set at Valentino’s ski chalet in Gstaad.
“When I saw the first pages of the book, I thought, my gosh, I put together so many things that people are maybe going to think I’m showing off,” Valentino told Style.com. “But I use these things all the time, even when I am alone. I love to grab objects to put on the table; it’s an amusement for me.”
At the Emperor’s Table With an Introduction By André Leon Talley ($150; available at Assouline).