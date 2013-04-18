Inside the Life of a Six-Year-Old Millionaire “Toddlers & Tiaras” Star Isabella Barrett: $10,000 Dresses, Filet Mignon, More



Thanks to rich parents and trust funds, there are plenty of children out there who are technically millionaires—but it’s pretty rare to find a kid who’s self-made and wealthy thanks to their own business ventures. Enter Isabella Barrett.

The sassy six-year-old first made a splash on “Toddlers & Tiaras,” the TLC show that became an instant guilty pleasure for anyone who enjoys seeing young girls addicted to hairspray and eyeshadow run around shrieking. Barrett was a fan favorite for her “tell it like it is” attitude, and caused controversy when she said one of her costars looked like a “hooker.” Barrett has since left the show—but moved on to greener pastures which include her jewelry line Glitzy Girl.

Glitzy Girl has been enormously successful thanks to its charm bracelets and makeup, and has allowed Barrett a live a life of luxury. According to Barrett’s mother, who opened up to The Telegraph, when it comes to pageants, which she has taken a step back from to focus on business, she always has custom made dresses which costs up to $10,000. She also needs constant spray tans and hair extensions, as well as fake teeth that cost $500.

Barrett, never one to be modest, is enjoying life to the fullest, stating, “I’m a superstar, I have my own jewelry line and I love being the boss. But what I love more than anything is shoes. I have over 60 pairs.” Her favorite brand of shoes is Michael Kors, and she has tons of Burberry headbands.

However, her biggest splurge is room service. She loves luxury hotels, but eating is her passion. One time, she ordered $2,200 of food to the room including filet mignon and lobster—two of her favorite dishes. Her mother didn’t mind, and exclaimed, “I know it seems pompous, but to us it’s just funny and part of her personality.” Another splurge Barrett’s mom didn’t seem to mind? A mini Cadillac for the child star.

While Barrett’s family doesn’t seem to be exhibiting the class and restraint of iconic old money families like the Astors or Vanderbilts, they are clearly subscribing to the age old motto, “If you got it, flaunt it!” So they can keep flaunting it all they want, we just hope some of their hard earned cash is tied up in some sound investments.

